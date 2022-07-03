With showers and storms roaming this holiday weekend, don’t get caught in the rain! Download the StormTracker59 App on the App Store or Google Play. Desktop users can access our live interactive radar straight from our website!

Our Sunday afternoon brings drier conditions after rain showers worked their way through this morning, though it’ll stay quite muggy for the rest of the day. Mostly cloudy skies will begin to clear. An isolated shower or two remains possible along the WV/VA border this evening, then we’re quiet overnight under a weak high pressure setup. Lows tonight will be in the 60s.





Monday, 4th of July looks to be partly cloudy throughout the region. An isolated shower or storm during the afternoon and evening hours is possible, especially in the Greenbrier Valley and extreme SE WV and SW VA. Most of us will stay dry all day, but a popup storm could send you briefly heading for shelter as a weak warm front passes by.





Tuesday, we’re looking towards an active weather setup as a cold front drops down from the northwest, bringing with it a current Slight (level 2/5) risk of severe thunderstorms from the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center. Damaging winds and some hail are the main threats. There is also an increased risk of excessive rainfall leading to potential flash flooding issues. The storms will move from north-south as the cold front approaches, with the timeframe of greatest risk during the afternoon and evening hours. We’ll keep you informed on this evolving threat.









Wednesday a low develops towards our southeast bringing showers and storms once again throughout the day. Humidity and some atmospheric instability may lead to an isolated strong storm or two. Highs will be in the 80s with muggy conditions making it feel warmer. We don’t have to tell you to stay hydrated, you know that – but, do make sure to take frequent breaks as heat exhaustion can be hard to detect until you’re really feeling badly.



Thursday and Friday, more scattered showers and storms are expected. Muggy conditions continue but a break appears likely starting late Saturday into Sunday, with clearing skies late in the forecast period bringing a break to let the garden grow. It’s time to go berry picking in the hills, just make sure you stay safe and weather aware while you’re at it.





With summer weather we have to watch for summer storms so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. Add it to your baby registry, wedding registry – and don’t forget an external antenna, as many of us need one to get the best reception.





TONIGHT:

Clearing skies, iso. shower south. Lows in the 60s.

4TH OF JULY:

Partly cloudy, iso. shower/storm PM. Highs in the 80s.

TUESDAY:

Sct. showers/storms, some strong/severe. Muggy. Highs in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain/storms likely. Continued humid. Highs in the 80s.

THURSDAY:

Sct. showers/storms. Highs in the upper 80s.

FRIDAY:

Iso. storm PM. Highs in the upper 80s.

SATURDAY:

Sunshine returns. PM shower poss. Highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY:

Looking clear. Highs in the 80s.

MONDAY:

Mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s.

TUESDAY:

Iso. storms, hot. Highs in the 90s.



