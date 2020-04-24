Drier Tonight. More Rain Saturday

Tonight will bring slightly drier conditions. Lingering showers will begin to wrap up and we could see a brief break in the cloud coverage. Temperatures won’t be as warm this evening as we drop into the mid 40s, but we all stay above the freezing mark so frost and freeze is not a concern. Watch for a few foggy spots overnight and into early Saturday.

Tonight’s Forecast

Saturday will bring more showers to the area. For right now it looks like the rain moves in late Saturday afternoon and will continue through early Sunday morning. Temperatures on Saturday will be close to average as we are in the mid 60s. The evening will bring more organized showers and thunderstorms. We will keep temperatures mild during the overnight hours into Sunday.

The Day Ahead

While thunderstorms are in the forecast, severe weather is not looking very likely. We could see some strong storms as the cold front moves through, but most should stay below severe limits. The marginal risk for severe weather is close to our area, but does not include it. Regardless we will watch out for some gusty winds inside any thunderstorms we see.

Low Severe Threat

Sunday will be cooler after the front moves through. Temperatures will be in the 50s and fall as we move through the day. We will remain cloudy and keep light rain showers in the forecast through the evening hours. Overnight lows will be chilly as we drop back into the 30s.

Weekend Planner

Monday and Tuesday are going to be fairly quiet. We will see some sunshine and temperatures will be near average in the upper 50s and low 60s on Monday and in the mid 60s on Tuesday. Enjoy the dry weather because rain looks to return Wednesday and linger into Thursday. This will also briefly cool us down.

We will end next week on a very dry note. We look quiet Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Friday will be cool with highs in the mid 50s, but the weekend is trending warmer and warmer. We could be in for temperatures back above average by Saturday!

While much of April has been below average. We are looking to end April on a fairly mild note. Severe weather season is now in full swing, so be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.



10 Day Forecast



TONIGHT:

Drying out. Still cloudy and some fog. Lows in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Mild with scattered showers possible, mainly late. Highs in the low 60s.

SUNDAY:

Scattered showers possible during the day. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY:

Looking fairly quiet. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TUESDAY:

Dry and warm. Highs in the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY:

Looking drier after a morning shower. Cooler with highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Quiet and cool. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Still looking dry. Highs near 70.

SUNDAY:

Keeping dry. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY:

An isolated shower. Highs in the 70s.

