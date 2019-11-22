Drier Tonight. More Rain Saturday

DISCUSSION: Tonight will bring mostly cloudy conditions, but showers will be much lighter and will even taper off as we move through the late evening. Temperatures tonight will drop into the mid 30s. It will be a quieter night than what we saw through the day.

Tonight’s Forecast

If you are heading to any high school football playoff games, conditions will be mostly dry. The fields however, will likely still be wet from the showers we saw earlier today. This goes the same for bleachers, so keep that in mind as you head out. Temperatures begin in the upper 30s and low 40s and drop into the mid and upper 30s by the time the games wrap up.

Football Forecast

Saturday will bring more rain to the region. It looks like showers arrive during the mid morning hours and will continue on and off throughout the entire day. Temperatures will be above the freezing mark near 50 degrees so this will be mainly rain. We will have to watch for some cooler air to get trapped in the Greenbrier Valley which could cause occasional periods of freezing rain, but ice accumulations are not looking very impressive.

The Day Ahead

We should start to see the rain let up a bit by the evening as the system starts to exit. However, enough cold air looks to arrive on the back end of this system to allow for a brief transition into some snow showers overnight into early Sunday. Amounts aren’t looking to impressive at the moment, however this has the potential to create some slick spots into Sunday morning.

Minimal Snow Totals

Regardless, Sunday afternoon is shaping up to be much drier and calmer as well as cooler with highs in the 40s. We should keep these dry conditions through the start of next week as well for Monday with highs back in the 50s. Tuesday is dry too with highs even warmer near 60 degrees.

Weekend Planner

Wednesday is a big travel day across the US. Our next storm system will also move in. For us it’s looking like all rain and mainly in the morning. It doesn’t look like a lot of rain here locally. If you are headed north, and out of state, the rain will be a bit heavier and even some snow will be possible in northern Ohio and parts of PA. Keep this in mind as you make your travel plans. We dry out by Thanksgiving, but temperatures will be cooler as highs are stuck once more in the 40s.

Much of November has featured temperatures that are below average, which has allowed us to feel almost like winter at times. For the most part though, our daytime and overnight temperatures have stayed above the freezing mark of 32 degrees and most of our precipitation has fallen as rain. Changes are in store once over the next few weeks as snow becomes a more regular occurrence. To get a general idea of amounts, our average snowfall for the month of December is 12.9 inches (We normally pick up just between 2 to 3 inches in November).

10 Day Forecast



TONIGHT:

Drying out. Still cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

SATURDAY:

More rain changing to flurries at night. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Finally drying out after a morning flurry. Highs in the mid 40s.

MONDAY:

Looking dry for now. Highs in the upper 40s.

TUESDAY:

Looking quiet. Highs in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking unsettled with rain in the morning. Highs near 50.

THANKSGIVING DAY:

Drying and cooler with highs in the 40s.

BLACK FRIDAY:

Still quiet with highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Rain moves in. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

A few more showers. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 40s.