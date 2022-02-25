Friday, the last of our system begins to exit as a cold front swings through the region. This will bring another round of healthy rainfall through the morning with a brief change to a wintry mix or even snow across the mountains during the afternoon as cold air rushes in. It is likely we’ll still be seeing rises along local rivers, creeks, and streams through Friday morning. Gusts will get up to 30mph through the day, with the strongest winds east of the mountains. Isolated power outages are possible, but not likely. Highs in the 50s will be found in the morning with falling temperatures through the day.

Saturday, a few clouds are expected but we should start to clear out and see some sunshine throughout the day. This will help the ground dry out significantly! Otherwise it will be chilly with highs into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Sunday, we’ll see a bit more cloud cover as a system passes off to our south. Generally we should remain dry but our southwestern Virginia counties should be aware that some rain and possibly some flakes are possible through the morning as a system passes through North Carolina. Highs return to the low to mid 40s.

Monday has trended drier as high pressure is expected to move in and shut down any potential upslope snows. That means a brisk, but clear day with plenty of sunshine. Highs in the 40s are expected.

Tuesday, we’ll keep the drier trend going with more sunshine as high pressure is firmly entrenched. Highs return to the upper 40s in the mountains and the 50s for the rest of the region.

Wednesday, more sunshine is expected through the day but clouds will start to rebuild late in the day and overnight as a weak low pressure system passes to our north. A few isolated showers will be possible overnight in the mountains. Highs stick to the 50s for most.

Thursday, some clouds will be around to start the day especially on and west of the mountains before a slow clearing begins. A few showers remain possible in the morning but otherwise the day will remain on the drier side.

Through the extended forecast we’re watching for some unsettled weather all the way out by next Sunday, for now it’s a waiting game to see if it sticks as it gets closer. Otherwise we’re looking drier! Highs generally return to the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Rain then some brief snow late. Highs in the 50s but falling through the day.

SATURDAY:

Slow clearing. Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY:

Some clouds, rain/snow off to our south. Highs near 40.

MONDAY:

Looking drier. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

Clear & seasonable. Highs in the low 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

Morning clouds, mountain showers. Drier afternoon. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s and 50s.

SATURDAY:

Some showers late. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Rain at times. Highs near 60.