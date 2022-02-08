Drier Weather Returns Tuesday

Tuesday will boast a mix of sun and clouds through much of the morning with a general clearing for the afternoon and evening. Highs will be quite a bit chillier as our passing system yesterday drags our winds out of the northwest. Highs in the 30s are expected, along with gusts up to 20mph.

Wednesday, we keep quiet with high-pressure overhead. Skies remain clear and wind more or less out of the south will keep us seasonable as well. Highs into the upper 40s and low 50s are expected.

Thursday continues the mostly dry and near to above average trend. A few light showers along the mountains of Nicholas and Pocahontas counties can’t be ruled out though. Clouds will be around for the entire region despite most of us staying dry. Highs in the low 40s are expected.

Friday we look clearer through the daytime, but clouds will return by the time many of us are heading to bed. Winds will pick up throughout the day with gusts getting near 20mph, and increasing to 25mph overnight. Highs in the 40s are expected.

Saturday brings the chance of rain through the daylight hours, mainly across the mountains but everyone should be prepared for at least a little bit of rain. Overnight as temperatures fall we’ll see rain showers transition to some light snow showers that will bring some nuisance accumulations. Highs in the 40s and lows into the 20s.

Sunday a few lasting snow showers along the mountains are possible before we dry out into the morning hours. Clouds will be around for most of the day but should break up more by the afternoon hours. Highs in the 20s are expected.

Monday, we remain chilly but fairly dry. Clouds across the mountains could be hiding a few snow showers in them as the day progresses, but any accumulations should be minor. Outside of the mountains, we’ll see mainly overcast skies. Highs in the low 30s.

In the extended forecast, we’ll slowly warm up and return to more seasonable weather. We’ll have a few chilly nights through this period too as high pressure sets up over us.

