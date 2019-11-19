Drier Wednesday







DISCUSSION: Another weak wave of energy drops into the region late this evening, bringing another batch of light showers. Some flurries may be possible in the higher terrain later in the evening as temperatures drop near/below freezing. These showers would be very light in nature and a lot of us even stay dry and cloudy.

Tonight’s Forecast

More dry time is expected into the middle of the week as well as high pressure builds in. Wednesday will bring more clouds, but a few more breaks of sun will be possible compared to Tuesday. Highs will stay below average in the mid 40s.

The Day Ahead

High pressure shifts to our southeast as our next disturbance starts to approach the area on Thursday. Most of the day does look dry, but this setup will allow for a southerly breeze to bring warmer air in. Highs will climb to the upper 50s and low 60s in the afternoon, making Thursday the warmest day of the week. Some rain does look to arrive during the overnight hours.

Temperature Trend

Friday is shaping up to be a unsettled with some rain showers as a front moves through the area. Temperatures remain in the 50s through the day. We could see these showers linger into our Saturday as well. Some models have enough cold air arrive on the back end of this system to allow for a brief transition into some snow showers. This is something we’ll continue to watch and bring updates on.

Regardless, Sunday is shaping up to be much drier and calmer. We should keep these dry conditions through the start of next week as well.

Much of November has featured temperatures that are below average, which has allowed us to feel almost like winter at times. For the most part though, our daytime and overnight temperatures have stayed above the freezing mark of 32 degrees and most of our precipitation has fallen as rain. Changes are in store once over the next few weeks as snow becomes a more regular occurrence. To get a general idea of amounts, our average snowfall for the month of December is 12.9 inches (We normally pick up just between 2 to 3 inches in November).

10 Day Forecast

TONIGHT:

Isolated late shower. Cloudy. Lows in the low 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking quiet. Still mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Quiet. Warmer Highs in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY:

Showers likely. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Some more showers and flurries possible at night. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Finally drying out after a morning flurry. Highs in the mid 40s.

MONDAY:

Looking dry for now. Highs in the upper 40s.

TUESDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking unsettled with heavy rain possible switching to mix/snow by the late evening. Highs near 50.

THANKSGIVING DAY:

Showers to start. Drying and cooler with highs in the 40s.

BLACK FRIDAY:

Drier with highs in the 50s.





