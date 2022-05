Tuesday, with high pressure in place we spend a majority of the day with clear skies! This will be our main pushback against winds out of the northwest will try to keep us cooler than we should be. Highs remain near average in the low and mid 70s.

Wednesday begins with clear skies and mild as we work our way up into the mid and upper 70s but the afternoon. A few clouds here and there but we stay dry through the afternoon and evening. Clouds continue to thicken up with showers moving in during the overnight for the very early Thursday morning hours.

With slow moving storms likely Wednesday night into Thursday as a system stalls out over us we will have to watch the risk of some isolated high water issues where showers and storms repeatedly sit. A low risk for a strong storm also exists overnight, but the greatest threat lies off to our west.

Thursday as we head into the morning, heavy downpours are possible as a very moist airmass moves in along our slow moving front. Pooling and ponding will be a big concern for the morning commute, along with isolated areas of high water. Remember to turn around and don’t drown! Rain will slowly taper off through the afternoon and evening as our system pulls away. Highs in the 70s.

Friday we’re likely to be on the clearer side through a majority of the day as another cold front sets up to our west. Sunny skies combined with winds getting a boost out of the south thanks to our approaching front will set the stage for a potentially record breaking day temperature wise. Highs are expected to be in the upper 80s with a few isolated 90s to the west.

Saturday, as our front stalls to our west we get another hot, but not record breaking, day across the region. Highs will climb to the mid 80s for most. A few storms and showers are liable to pop up during the afternoon just due to the hot an humid conditions!

Sunday our front passes through the early morning hours bringing rain with it by the late morning and early afternoon. As of now severe weather is hard to pinpoint this far out, but this will definitely be a day to watch as we get closer! Highs in the 70s.

Monday, we dry out quickly behind our exiting front to start the work and school week with sunshine. Highs will stick to the upper 60s and low 70s.

Through the extended forecast, cooler than average temperatures are expected into the upper 60s and low 70s. We will be on the drier side for majority of the end of the 10-Day, but there is always something waiting in the wings so stay tuned!

Severe weather season is here, so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.

The Spring Fire Ban remains in effect. Remember you can only burn after 5 PM and before 7 AM each day. All fires must have a safety strip and you can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials. The fire must be attended at all times until it’s completely extinguished.

