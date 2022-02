Tuesday, mostly clear skies aided by a southerly wind will help to bring temperatures back up into the upper 40s for most. High pressure will be in control for a few days, bringing in a nice mid-week for most. We will see lots of sunshine and that will help melt most of the snow that accumulated throughout the day on Monday.

Wednesday, we continue the warming trend as we set up ahead of another cold front. Highs in the mid-50s are in store for many across the region, but we will have to watch for increasing clouds and wind throughout the daytime.

Thursday, we reach another peak in our temperatures with many trying to climb to the upper 50s and low 60s once again as winds get gusty again. Gusts up to 35mph are likely as our front moves through. Rain will begin early the day becoming heavy at times through the afternoon as the front pushes in. Some mixing and even some snow showers are possible behind the front as temperatures crash overnight.

A level 1 of 5 threat of a few strong storms is possible along our passing front through the evening hours. Our biggest threat will be strong winds (45mph+) mixing down to the surface underneath these storms, which could cause some minor damage such as knocking off some smaller tree branches. In addition to the isolated severe risk, we’ll have to watch out for one or two high water issues. Poor drainage and flood-prone areas are our biggest concern to see water pool up throughout Thursday and into Friday.





Friday starts off with some lingering snow showers across the mountains as clouds hold tight along the western flank of our region. Clouds will clear out as the day goes on, but as we all know upslope can be stubborn. We’ll still be fairly windy too with gusts up to 25mph through the morning bringing wind chill back into play for most of the day as temperatures stay near the low 30s.

Saturday will see a mix of clouds and sun as we try to clear out a bit. Mixed in the clouds a few snow showers *might* be possible across the mountains. Temps return to normal around the mid-40s for most of us with the mountains being the exception in the upper 30s and low 40s. By the afternoon all of us should see mostly clear skies and lots of sunshine.

Sunday, we continue to climb back up temperature-wise into the low 50s for most. High pressure is back and will be hanging around for a few days leading into a stretch of very mild and dry weather.

Monday, highs in the 50s stick around as high pressure remains in control. A few more clouds are likely as a bit more moisture starts to get injected into the area, otherwise were sunny and dry for the day.

In the extended forecast, we’re very mild and quite dry across the region as high pressure settles in. Rain is looking likely through Wednesday and Thursday of next week, this looks like another good dose of rain for now. More details to come as we get closer.

