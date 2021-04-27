Dry and Hot Today, Storms Later This Week

Tuesday we continue to feel the hard work of our off-shore high and our southrly winds, afternoon highs are expected to be near or above 80 for the entire area. More sun will be on the way too, just remember to wear sunscreen if you’re going to be out in it!

Wednesday will be one of the warmest days we’ve seen since last September where more of us could hit the 80-degree mark. We’ll be sunny through the first half of the day and likely the first part of the afternoon, but in the evening and overnight clouds and possibly a few storms will return!

Thursday, rain and some thunder drop back into the forecast as a cold front bumps up along our Bermuda High. The combination of our high and this front will likely lead to some stronger winds! This looks to be late in the afternoon and through the evening, so we will still have some dry time for the start of our day. Highs will still be warm, in the mid-to-upper 70s.

Any severe storms Thursday will be off to our north or west but we’ll have to watch for a strong one or two to still be possible in our area, even though that risk is fairly low. We will have to watch for some isolated flooding issues as part of the area are under a small risk of flooding.

Showers and storms will linger into Friday morning and the early afternoon. Due to the early morning cloud cover and lingering rain temperatures get off to a slow start but should remain fairly seasonable into the mid-60s for most.

Saturday, we’re off the hook from rain and clouds and transition back to sunnier weather as speed into the month of May! We are a fair bit cooler being fully behind the cold front with highs in the low 60s and upper 50s, a little bit unseasonable but nothing too extreme.

Sunday we see a quick change back to more above-average weather as winds shift back to a more southerly direction. Highs return to the 70s for most while sunny skies are expected to shine overhead.

Monday, sunny skies remain along with well above average temperatures. Highs are expected to be in the mid-70s for most and near 80 in the coalfields. Some clouds will make a return through the evening hours and into the overnight as some unsettled weather tries to make an approach.

In the extended forecast we see another shot at well above average temperatures giving us a taste of summer as another cold front works its way in.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s with some in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to low 80s.

THURSDAY:

Showers and storms return by the evening, Highs in the 70s.

FRIDAY:

Showers and storms possible early. Highs in the 60s.

SATURDAY:

Looking fairly quiet. Clouds around, cooler. Highs in the 50s and 60s.

SUNDAY:

Still dry. Warmer. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY:

Staying quiet. Highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY:

A shower? Highs in the 70s to low 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain chances increase. Highs near 80.

THURSDAY:

Showers and Thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s.