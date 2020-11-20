Dry and Mild Today!

Friday holds onto the warmth and is even a bit warmer than Thursday! It will put a cherry on top to end out the week and dive into the weekend. The sun is still shining as well. Some breezy conditions will remain with wind 10-15 mph. Friday night the clouds will be on the increase we might see a sprinkle or two but that is it! We will only drop into the 40s for overnight lows as well.

Clouds will be around Saturday but other than obscuring the sun at times, they should pass with little incident. Temperatures take a pause on the small warm up from the previous days as highs hover near 60. Overall still a pleasant day for November.

Sunday starts out similar to Saturday, but will end with rain. Increasing clouds all day long will preclude a cold front set to start rolling through in the evening hours. Temperatures should make a rebound ahead of the front so, before the rain falls it should be quite pleasant out.

Monday morning the front continues to push through the area bringing rain for the first few hours of the day before tapering off during the morning commute. Clouds will stick around for the first half of the day before beginning to dissipate during the afternoon. Highs will be a lot cooler than Sunday into the 40s.

Tuesday is dry, but some clouds remain around left over from yesterdays rain. Temperatures fall almost exactly average into the upper 40s for highs and into the 30s for lows.

Wednesday has trended drier, rain originally anticipated for this day has slowed down and in the forecast been pushed to Thursday in the forecast. Temperatures will continue a slow climb into the 50s for mid-week.

Thanksgiving day isn’t looking the best for outdoor dining options outside of the chill in the air from highs only into the 50s, rain is in the forecast for now. Keep in mind the forecast is changeable a week out, but if you planned on holding a socially distant outdoor gathering it might be in danger!

The extended forecast is looking like we remain above average temperature wise all the way into December. Keep in mind, as we get closer to the start of Winter, above average still means chilly. Highs are only into the 50s at this point. Sunday also looks like rain could pull through the area!

Fall fire season has started in West Virginia and it runs until December 31st. During this period outdoor burning is only allowed after 5 PM and before 7 AM. Remember fires must be attended to until they are completely extinguished. You can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials and all fires must have a safety strip of at least 10 feet around them. Let’s stay safe this fall.

FRIDAY:

Looking good. Highs in the low 60s.

SATUDAY:

Still dry! Highs in the upper 50s low 60s.

SUNDAY:

Dry again during the daytime Highs in the upper 50s.

MONDAY:

Rain returns. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Looking drier. Highs in the upper 40s low 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the 50s.

THANKSGIVING:

Some rain chances. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Dry again. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Dry. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Chances for showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.