Tuesday, the heat continues as a ridge of high pressure continues to build over the area. Highs will top out into the mid-80s for most, and sunshine will be abundant as skies stay clear.

Wednesday we continue to ride the wave of high pressure with sky high temperatures into the mid and upper 80s across the region. We’re dry for most of the day but humidity levels begin to rise in the late evening. A shower is possible the later we get into Wednesday evening thanks to an approaching cold front just off our west.

Thursday flips the script on the rest of the week as showers and a few storms begin to build in along a cold front to our west. The rain by this point will be beneficial after a hot and dry stretch. Highs in the 80s stick around despite the rain and clouds.

A few storms could be on the stronger side Thursday, the main threat is going to be strong winds that could cause some isolated damage or power outages. The strongest winds and storms will be focused along the front itself Thursday evening.

Friday holds a few lingering showers for the morning hours but gradually we’ll dry out and clear up for the later parts of the afternoon. Highs a little cooler in the low to mid 70s.

Saturday sunshine returns for a great start to yet another weekend for the two Virginias. Temperatures remain average with afternoon highs in the mid 70s.

Sunday, we’re looking dry still but we will notice a few more clouds becoming prominent throughout the day, but we aren’t talking about rain just yet. Clouds eventually fully thicken up by the overnight hours. Highs nearing 80 for most.

Monday, rain is looking likely across the region. This doesn’t look like a complete washout to start the week but scattered showers will be around through the afternoon and could produce a decent downpour or two alongside a rumble of thunder. Highs in the 80s.

Through the extended forecast, unsettled conditions work their way back into the forecast. There is a lot of uncertainty through this time period as forecast models are dealing with the first potential tropical disturbance in the gulf leading them to struggle this far down the line. As the days go on, these few days will become a bit clearer and rain chances will get a little less broad as well.

Severe weather season is here, so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness!

