Dry and Seasonable Today

We have a dry start to Monday morning across the two Virginias as any lingering rain has come to an end for everyone. In it’s wake at the bus stop and on the morning commute some patchy fog is possible for some areas.

The rest of Monday see’s weak high pressure begin to take control leading to abundant sunshine expected with a few passing clouds in the area. Temperatures fall just short of average for most of us into the mid 70s.

Tonight we keep skies clear and winds relatively light, leading to a cool night across the region. Drier air will also aid from our high pressure will also aid in keeping temperatures down into the mid to low 50s.

Tuesday we keep things dry and cool once again. Humid conditions are well behind us for the time being, so it’s a great time to get outdoors if you can. Highs once again in the middle 70s with a few upper 70s mixed in.

Wednesday we keep the trend going with abundant sunshine in the forecast, and just enough clouds to provide some shade every once in a while. Temperatures maintain their steady hand into the mid and upper 70s.

Thursday we turn our eyes to what will likely be the remnants of Sally making their way in our general direction. This a complicated forecast, that depends on the strength, speed, and timing of Sally, a passing cold front, and a high pressure coming out of Canada. For now the heaviest rain has been trending to our south, keeping us on the drier side for Thursday with a few showers and storms. This forecast remains variable over the next few days so be sure to check back often!

Post-Sally we essentially throw any summer like conditions we had previously out the window and jump right into fall with the current forecast. The cold front opens the door for cool Canadian air to stream down into the mid-Atlantic with highs in the 60s expected for next weekend, and lows down into the 40s. Some spots may be even cooler across the higher elevations. Much like the forecast for Sally this too remains variable and could change quite a bit before we get there!

The tropics are active again with Tropical Storm Sally which is forecast to become a category 1 hurricane storm before making landfall along the Louisiana coast on Tuesday. The time to be ready and evacuate is NOW. If you have friends and family in an evacuation zone please make sure they are out of the area, and somewhere safe.

MONDAY:

Drying out after a few morning showers. Highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY:

Quiet. Highs in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Dry again for now. Highs in the 70s.

THURSDAY:

Rain from Sally’s remnants. Highs in the low 70s.

FRIDAY:

A few lingering showers. Highs in the upper 60s low 70s.

SATURDAY:

Quiet. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

SUNDAY:

Dry. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

MONDAY:

Dry for now. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TUESDAY:

Still Quiet. Highs in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Some showers possible. Highs in the 70s.