Dry and Sunny for Labor Day

Monday brings more sunshine and warmer temperatures. We will see highs make it back into the low 80s, but it will still be pretty pleasant out there. No rain to worry about to finish out the long weekend.

Tonight, we keep clear skies and dry air in the forecast as high pressure truly settles into the area. Lows into the low 60s for the low lands are expected while in the higher elevations and the deeper valleys lows will fall back towards the mid 50s.

Tuesday, it will be a cool start but temperatures will hover nicely near the 80 degree mark with plenty of sunshine in the forecast as the first day of school for West Virginia students lets out in the afternoon.

Wednesday we keep the dry and sunny weather going with temperatures into the low 80s for most everyone. High pressure remains in control for the time being but will begin to lose some of it’s influence by this point in the week as a coastal front builds in.

Thursday we begin to feel the effects of the high pressure losing control as a few scattered showers enter the forecast from the coastal front. Regardless most of us will end up staying dry, and see another day filled with sun outside of a stray shower.

Friday we see some inklings of more widespread shower activity as the low stuck over the Rocky Mountains that is bringing fall snow to Denver begins to make it’s way east. This is where the forecast becomes more uncertain as our weather models diverge in their solutions. For now we are keeping some rain in the forecast for the weekend, as it looks like solution A or B we’ll see some. As we get closer we’ll get a clearer picture, but for now maybe hold off on those out door plans.

MONDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY:

Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Slight afternoon rain chances. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

THURSDAY:

Rain chances in the afternoon. Highs in the 80s.

FRIDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY:

Small rain chances for now. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY:

Small rain chances. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY:

Low rain chances in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY:

Rain chances stick around. Highs in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Afternoon rain. Highs in the 70s to near 80.