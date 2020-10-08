Dry and Sunny for Now

At the bus stop this morning we have another dry day waiting for you. Clouds overnight are leading to a very mild morning across the two Virginias, even so grab a sweatshirt just in case!

Today now that our dry front has passed us by, winds will no longer be an issue across the region, and we can really settle in and enjoy some of this sunny weather that we have in the forecast. We end up a bit cooler today than yesterday most only see highs in the 60s, but it will be rather seasonable for this time of year.

Friday during the day we won’t expect many changes from the rest of the week, all in all it’s a very similar day to Thursday for most of us. Highs could fall 1 or two degrees warmer by the afternoon, pushing some just past the 70° mark. Friday night lights should go off without a hitch this week too, not much in the way of winds or rain to spoil the game!

Saturday, we stay dry through the morning hours but as the day progresses the first batch of rain looks to make an entrance to the region as the remnants of Delta make a slow approach. This first batch looks to be more of an outer band, which means the rain will start but it will also come to an end sometime on Saturday night. Enough rain should fall though to limit temperatures just a bit likely most are into the 60s.

Sunday, the bulk of Delta’s remnants pour into the area as it feeds off it’s associated tropical moisture. It’s looking that Sunday is a total washout with rain more or less steadily falling all day long. This will act to limit our highs but we should still remain near average in the 60s. Right now we’re not expecting widespread flood concerns, while rain may be heavy at times the overall slow steady nature of the rainfall should allow ample time for the ground to absorb it and rivers/creeks to handle it.

Monday we deal with what’s left of Delta as it pulls out of the two Virginias, heavy rain still remains a possibility throughout the day. Highs will be into the mid to upper 60s, a few could make a run for 70. It all depends on when the rain ends. Rain totals, all said and done look to be on the order of 1-3″ with some locally higher amounts possible across the mountains.

Tuesday, we kick the rain machine back on as another cold front passes us by. This will tap into some of the remnant moisture from Delta, and the rain that fell over the weekend. It will be a mostly dreary day really. Rain will fall intermittently, occasionally a heavier a shower might pass by. Highs will be into the upper 60s and low 70s as a quick surge of warm air precedes the front.

Wednesday is looking dry! We finally shake the rainy weather and spend the day rather seasonable with highs in the mid-60s. This is as high pressure regains control over the region for the day.

The end of next week is a bit of mixed bag. Thursday or Friday looks to be our next chance at rain as another front lines up to pass through the area, there is still some uncertainty surrounding this front as some solutions have this bringing another shot of cold air into the area, while other solutions have the front dissipating and leaving us near or above average. For now this forecast is variable and subject to change, be sure to check back for the latest often.

As of 5am Hurricane Delta is a category 2 hurricane and gaining strength in the Gulf of Mexico. By the end of the day Delta is expected to re-strengthen to a major hurricane while over the gulf, and making it’s approach to southwest Louisiana. Forecasts do show a slight downturn in the storms intensity by the time Delta makes landfall on Friday, but it will do little to change the impacts on an area that has already seen a Major Hurricane make landfall earlier this year.

Fall fire season has started in West Virginia and it runs until December 31st. During this period outdoor burning is only allowed after 5 PM and before 7 AM. Remember fires must be attended to until they are completely extinguished. You can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials and all fires must have a safety strip of at least 10 feet around them. Let’s stay safe this fall.

As the leaves start to change, be sure to take plenty of pictures and send them to us. You can do so on any social media platform and through email by sending them to weather@wvnstv.com.

