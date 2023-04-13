Today continues on with the dry spell in our forecast. Your morning commute starts off once again in the 40s and climbs into the upper 70s by dinnertime. Enjoy the last day of dry weather because Friday looks a bit soggy at times.

Friday starts off mild with temperatures near the 50-degree mark. This morning will come with increased clouds from our south. A new weather disturbance will develop down to our south and looks to bring some shower chances back into the area. At this point, a few showers are possible in the late morning and afternoon. While not a washout by any stretch, we could see a few slick spots develop on the evening commute home. It will be another above average temperature day as we see afternoon highs soar into the 70s to end off the work week.

Saturday morning continues the soggy conditions with a few more showers possible. The southern disturbance will look to move out of the area by the evening hours, but it will still be a gloomy day under cloudy skies. Temperatures for the morning will start off in the 50s and eventually end off our Saturday afternoon in the 70s.

Sunday brings better chances for rain to end off the weekend. This is because of a new cold front arriving from the west, which will bring scattered showers for Sunday afternoon. Definitely not the best day to cap off the weekend unfortunately. We will wake up to temperatures being in the 50s and eventually getting back into the 70s mark to end off the weekend.

Monday is a soggy start to the new work week. While the cold front should pass by the time Monday morning rolls around, expect road conditions to still be slick at times. For the rest of your Monday, a mix of sun and clouds will follow into the evening. As for temperatures, expect them to be cooler, as afternoon highs only get into the 50s.

Tuesday looks to bring back the dry weather as another high-pressure system forms up across West Virginia and Virginia. It will be a cold start in the morning as we wake up in the 30s. But with plenty of afternoon sun, our temperatures should rise into the 60s by dinnertime.

Wednesday is another sunny day in the forecast. High pressure remains in control, which will allow for plenty of time to go out and enjoy the weather. Our temperatures will start out mild in the 40s, but eventually climb back into the 70s.

In your extended forecast, a fair mix of dry days and wet days as we get closer to the end of April. Hope you have enjoyed the 70s because your extended forecast looks to continue that trend. Temperatures for the remainder of next week look to be consistently in the 70s.

Spring Fire Ban is currently in place for West Virginia and Virginia which lasts until May 31st and April 30th respectively. This means burning is prohibited from 7 AM to 5 PM that day. If you need to burn anything after 5 PM, you must make sure that it is completely extinguished by 7 AM the next day. Also make sure that all fires must have a ring or safety strip around it.

THURSDAY

Another dry day. Keep in mind the spring fire rules. Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY

Few showers, rumble of thunder or two. Highs near the 70 mark.

SATURDAY

Couple of more showers possible. Highs in the low 70s.

SUNDAY

Scattered showers return. Highs in the middle 70s.

MONDAY

Sunshine returns! Cooler. Highs in the middle 50s.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the middle 60s.

WEDNESDAY

Sunny and dry. Highs in the low 70s.

THURSDAY

Partly sunny. Highs in the middle 70s.

FRIDAY

Dry morning, few showers late. Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY

Showers return. Highs in the low 70s.