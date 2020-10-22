Dry and Sunny Once Again

Out the door we are looking great. There will be plenty of sunshine to start the day and temperatures will be comfortable in the 50s. We warm up very quickly as we head into the afternoon.

Thursday our temperatures continue to climb as our frontal boundary has now pivoted along the Great Lakes region really opening the door for a strong surge of southern air. Highs in the low to mid 70s are expected with more falling towards the higher end of that range.

Friday looks to be our last day spent well above average as two systems begin to work in conjunction to knock out our strong Atlantic high. One is Hurricane Epsilon well off the coast heading north, and the other a cold front set to pass through during the weekend. We spend one last day in the the 70s. This also looks to be our last completely dry day for a while. A few showers will be possible after dark.

Saturday we begin to see the changes in the forecast. Rain makes a return to the 10-day, as well as the potential for some cooler temperatures. Highs will be very dependent on when exactly the frontal boundary passes through. For now it looks like we can make a run for the upper 60s as the front is expected in the afternoon. It’s not raining all day, but showers will be around so keep an eye to the sky if you have outdoor plans.

Sunday, we keep unsettled conditions in the forecast as an upper level disturbance looks to continue showery conditions for some parts of the area. Highs behind the front look to settle into the 60s, bringing us a touch closer to average than the previous week. Rain will be less frequent then what we saw on Saturday.

Monday, ends up very similar to the day on Sunday with more generally unsettled conditions occurring. This is ahead of the next cold front poised to pass through, which might be able to squeeze itself through by Monday night. Overall whether it passes Monday or Tuesday, both days look to be unsettled right now.

Tuesday rain remains in the forecast as another front continues to pull through the two Virginias bringing with it another dreary day. Rain is expected to fall throughout the day continuing our streak of unsettled weather. Highs remain in the 60s and 70s.

Wednesday is looking drier for now, rain looks to settle down briefly around this period. Highs will remain into the upper 60s to near 70 at this point. There is still a fair amount of uncertainty surrounding Wednesday and beyond for the forecast which will likely mean we see some changes to this down the line.

The second half of next week continues to be tough to pin down as our next area of low pressure lines up to pass through. Thursday regardless is looking dry and cool, Friday and Halloween (Saturday) are the days where timing of the next rain maker has become an issue. If the storm can speed along from Texas where it starts we can be done with the rain by Halloween. A little bit slower and we spend most of the holiday on the wetter side. It’s 10 days out so we have time to fine tune it!

Fall fire season has started in West Virginia and it runs until December 31st. During this period outdoor burning is only allowed after 5 PM and before 7 AM. Remember fires must be attended to until they are completely extinguished. You can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials and all fires must have a safety strip of at least 10 feet around them. Let’s stay safe this fall.

As the leaves start to change, be sure to take plenty of pictures and send them to us. You can do so on any social media platform through email by sending them to weather@wvnstv.com, or through our new online portal here.

THURSDAY:

Staying dry. Highs in the 70s.

FRIDAY:

Quiet during the daytime. Highs around 70.

SATURDAY:

Rain looking likely, but on and off in nature. Highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY:

A few showers. Highs in the 60s.

MONDAY:

Dry with just a small isolated shower chance. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

TUESDAY:

Rain possible. Highs in the 60s/70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

Drying out and looking cooler. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Rain returns. Highs in the upper 50s.

HALLOWEEN:

Some rain chances. Highs in the 50s.