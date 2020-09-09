Dry and Sunny Once Again

At the bus stop, expect quiet conditions with some sunshine for most. East of I-77 could have a few clouds, but it will be a dry start to the day. Temperatures won’t be as cold as they have been in the morning as we start the day in the low 60s.

Wednesday we keep the dry and sunny weather going with temperatures into the low 80s for nearly everyone. High pressure remains in control for the time being but will begin to lose some of it’s influence by this point in the week as a coastal front builds in. As this happens a stray shower or two remains possible for the far eastern portions of our area.

Thursday we see a few more scattered showers enter the forecast from the coastal front, as our high weakens and pushes off to the north. Despite rain being in the forecast, it’s not much and most will likely end up staying on the drier side. Highs stick to the low 80s for most.

Friday we see a chance of more widespread shower activity as the low stuck over the Rocky Mountains that is bringing fall snow to Denver drags a cold front through the two Virginia’s. As high pressure continues to push the lobe of high pressure from earlier in the week north and east. This opens the door to the moisture from the coastal front to really begin to work it’s way into the area.

Saturday showers and a few storms continue throughout the day as the remnant trough from Fridays cold front continues to bring unsettled weather. Highs remain in the mid to upper 70s for most despite the growing cloud cover. Sunday morning the main bulk of the system looks to push it’s way through, heavy rain remains a concern at the moment. It’s tough to say for right now how much rain is possible this weekend, but there are some signs this won’t be a complete washout!

Into next week there is some debate whether or not we dry out or stay more on the unsettled side of things. For now, rain remains in the forecast for the first half of the week, towards next weekend we’ll leave things on the drier side as high pressure looks to work in for now.

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

WEDNESDAY:

Dry again. An isolated shower possible east of I-77. Highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY:

Rain chances in the afternoon. Highs in the 80s.

FRIDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs around 80.

SATURDAY:

Better rain chances. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY:

Afternoon rain. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY:

Low rain chances in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY:

An isolated shower possible. Highs in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Dry again for now. Highs in the 70s.

THURSDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY:

A stray shower possible. Highs near 80.