Dry and warm this weekend

Tonight will be nice and calm, areas of patchy fog are possible with mostly clear skies. Overnight lows will make it down into the upper 50s with light winds.

Sunday is also looking to end up on the drier side. Clouds will still be around but skies should fall just a bit clearer than the day before. Highs hang into the mid 70s for most. A weak front looks to try to pass through Sunday into Monday, which might spark a few overnight showers.

Monday watch for the front from Sunday night to almost stall off to our west leaving the chances for some isolated showers throughout the daytime. The front stalling off to the west will allow for our highs to remain into the 70s for most.

Tuesday our front that is stuck off to the west gets kicked into to motion as a low pressure system climbs north along it and jets into the Great Lakes region. Once it gets into the Great Lakes and southern Canada it will drag the front across our area throughout the day bringing our next best shot at some soaking rain. Highs will be determined by when during the day the front passes. For now we’re sticking to highs in the mid to upper 60s.

By Wednesday some drier and cooler air begins to move into the area highs will start to dip by this point into the 60s across the region. Despite the intrusion of drier air a few showers will still remain possible across the region.

Thursday brings an end to our rain chances across the region as we watch a high pressure take firm control over the area. We really begin to feel the cooler air at this point with highs in the low 60s and upper 50s. Friday continues to welcome in that cooler and drier air from up north, and end up remarkably similar to Thursday.

Into next weekend a new disturbance looks to drop in from the great lakes rising our rain chances again. For now, we’ll leave them low but as we get a better handle on what to expect, we’ll update them! Stay tuned….

As the leaves start to change, be sure to take plenty of pictures and send them to us. You can do so on any social media platform and through email by sending them to weather@wvnstv.com

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Looking dry again. Highs in the mid 70s.

MONDAY:

Afternoon rain chances. Highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY:

Rain. Highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Chance of rain. Highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY:

Small rain chances. Highs in the low 60s.

FRIDAY:

Dry. Highs around 60.

SATURDAY:

Staying dry for now. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Dry. Highs in the upper 50s.

MONDAY:

Looking dry for now. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

TUESDAY:

Looking dry for the most part. Highs in the 60s.