Dry and warm to kick off the week

DISCUSSION: We’re off to a mild start for most locations this morning, with temperatures in the 40s for a lot of us. Above average highs continue on as we see temperatures climb into the mid to upper 50s this afternoon. Partly sunny conditions will hang around as well and we do look to stay on the drier side today.

Monday planner.

Some rainfall could arrive late tonight. This will be from a stationary boundary sitting to our south. Some periods of showers will be possible as temperatures stay in the 40s. Otherwise, it’s shaping up to be a decently calm night.

A bit of rain possible tonight.

More showers are possible on Tuesday as well. Temperatures still generally look to remain above average through the middle of the week, as highs in the low 60s are possible Tuesday afternoon. We might see some periods of drier weather throughout the day, so there’s a chance we’ll be able to enjoy the warmth a bit.

Unsettled conditions continue Wednesday through early Thursday before we briefly dry out on Friday. Temperatures remain above average through Wednesday. We will begin to cool down again when we get into Thursday. Highs Thursday through the weekend look to be back in the low 40s.

Temperatures stay above average for most of the week.

Another somewhat strong system looks to be on it’s way for the weekend, with Saturday looking like the most unsettled day so far.

Despite temperatures returning near average for the start of the 2020, much of the next couple of week is looking warmer than average. With warmer temperatures continuing to dominate the pattern, it’s going to be tough to see any widespread snowfall during the period. On average, we receive 18 inches of snow during the month of January (NWS climate data for Beckley). If this warm pattern hold tights through the first half of the month, there’s a good chance we will see below normal snowfall totals for the January.

10 Day Forecast.

TODAY:

Dry and partly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

TONIGHT:

A few showers. Lows in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

Showers possible. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

A few more showers. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

Drying out and cooler. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

A few showers possible very late. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Looking unsettled. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Lingering flurries, then dry but much colder. Highs in the 30s.

MONDAY:

Quiet again, but cold. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY:

Staying cold. Highs in the 20s and 30s.