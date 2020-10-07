Dry cold front passes overnight

Tonight we will see mostly clear skies again, a cold front will makes its way through our area it wont give us rain but it will drop temperatures a bit. We will also hang on to the breezy conditions overnight as the front passes through. Temperatures will fall off into the upper 40s.

Thursday were tracking the back end of a DRY cold front to pass through the area. This will not be a particularly strong front meaning it won’t really do much to affect our temperatures along with not really changing the forecast either. Sunny, dry conditions remain with temperatures still in the mid to upper 60s for most. Breezier conditions will remain through the day on Thursday as well, but as the day goes on winds will die down.

Friday during the day we won’t expect many changes from the rest of the week, all in all it’s a very similar day to Thursday for most of us, outside of calmer winds. It will be a warmer night for high school football compared to the previous week.

Saturday, we stay dry through the morning hours but as the day progresses stray showers look to make an entrance to the region as the remnants of Delta make a slow approach. Dew points will rise throughout the day which will make it a bit uncomfortable for those of you with outdoor plans. Once the rain begins Saturday night it isn’t likely to come to a full stop until Monday!

Sunday, rains from Delta’s remnants continue to pour into the area as it feeds off it’s associated tropical moisture. It’s looking that Sunday is a total washout with rain more or less steadily falling all day long. This will act to limit our highs but we should still remain near average in the 60s.

Monday we deal with what’s left of Delta as it pulls out of the two Virginias, heavy rain still remains a possibility throughout the day. Highs will be into the mid to upper 60s, a few could make a run for 70. It all depends on when the rain ends. Rain totals, all said and done look to be on the order of 1-3″ with some locally higher amounts possible across the mountains.

Tuesday and Wednesday are a tough forecast which will depend on the speed of Delta and how fast the system is able to enter and exit the area Sunday into Monday. If the system speeds upon entrance it could drag a cold front through the area during the day Tuesday as it interacts with it. Bringing cooler air and more rain to the region for the day-time. If the system moves slower as some models have suggested as it moves towards us, the actual passage of the front wouldn’t come until late Wednesday into early Thursday. This would leave us under an extended period of more unsettled weather. As well as keep us warm until Thursday.

There’s been a lot of flip flopping behind the scenes with this system. Once it makes landfall or at least gets much closer to it, the forecast will start to really come together.

Hurricane Delta is a category 2 hurricane . Delta made landfall on the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico today which caused the storm to weaken some. Forecasts still call for the storm to regain it’s status as a major hurricane before making landfall along the southwest Louisiana coast. We feel impacts from Delta’s remnants by the end of this weekend.

Fall fire season has started in West Virginia and it runs until December 31st. During this period outdoor burning is only allowed after 5 PM and before 7 AM. Remember fires must be attended to until they are completely extinguished. You can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials and all fires must have a safety strip of at least 10 feet around them. Let’s stay safe this fall.

As the leaves start to change, be sure to take plenty of pictures and send them to us. You can do so on any social media platform and through email by sending them to weather@wvnstv.com.

TONIGHT:

Mostly Clear but breezy. Lows in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Dry again. Highs around 70.

FRIDAY:

Still dry during the day. Highs around 70.

SATURDAY:

Rain Possible. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

SUNDAY:

Rain. Will be heavy at times. Highs around 70.

MONDAY:

Rain continues. Highs in the upper 60s low 70s.

TUESDAY:

Small rain chances. Highs around 70.

WEDNESDAY:

A few showers possible. Highs in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY:

Drying out possibly. Highs in the 60s low 70s.

SATURDAY:

Dry. Highs in the mid 60s.