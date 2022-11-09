RED FLAG WARNING: POCAHONTAS, NICHOLAS, FAYETTE, RALEIGH, WYOMING, & MCDOWELL COUNTIES UNTIL 6PM WEDNESDAY

***Red Flag Warnings*** mean conditions are right for brush fires to pop up with ease. Dry air, dry vegetation, and high winds are perfect for fires to grow and spread quickly. For those under Red Flag Warnings, outdoor burning is not recommended.

Wednesday will be another dry day with temps continuing to cool. Winds out of the southeast 10-15mph for some locations with gusts as high as 20-25mph will make it feel cooler. Low to mid 60s expected with mostly sunny skies. Dew points running into the teens and 20’s could make you reach for the chapstick today.

Thursday we continue to cool off in temps but at least we get another day with the sunshine. Winds still out of the east-southeast around 5-10mph. Burning will not be a great idea until we get some rain. Afternoon highs will struggle their way to the low 60s.

Veterans Day Friday, Nicole looks to bring back scattered heavy rain showers for much of the area. Rain totals will depend highly on track but overall the thinking is Nicole will stay just off towards our east bringing heavy rain to the mountains. We’ve been dry so outside of poor drainage areas or clogged storm drains backing up, our flood risk remains low.

Saturday cold air rushes into the region as we begin to clear things out and bring back sunshine. Temps tumble below average for the first time all month as we struggle our way to the mid and upper 40s! Expect a frost night as we drop into the 20s!

Sunday begins frosty in the 20s and we won’t warm up much despite blue skies and sunshine. Expect the chill to remain as we struggle to reach the freezing mark by noon, only topping out in the mid to upper 30s!

Monday starts to see the slow return of some improving temperatures but it’ll be another cold one. Despite plenty of sunshine, we will only see highs around 40 – yikes! Lows will once again be down well into the 20s.

Tuesday is another chilly day as a system pushes in from the south. Morning temps are cold enough for wet flakes and sleet which could impact your morning commute. We’ll warm up enough in the afternoon for just a few showers here and there. Lingering showers after sunset will transition back into sleet and snow for the eastern mountains. Accumulations look minor at this point.

Wednesday begins with snow showers for the mountains and sleet/rain for the low lands. While rain/sleet/snow chances tail off through the day, watch for slick spots to and from on the area roadways. Highs still cold in the 40s. After sunset, black ice will be an issue as will snow flakes for the mountains.

In your extended forecast the cold temps continue as we remain well below average. Our first extended winter preview looks to run smack into the Thanksgiving holiday. As of right now, no strong indications of snow storms, but a few flakes aren’t out of the question.

Remember, Fall Fire Season is in effect for West Virginia. No outdoor burning from 7am to 5pm. Under Red Flag Warnings, outdoor burning is not recommended at anytime. With trees now dropping their leaves more and more along with fairly dry stretches on the way, follow fire bans in effect closely. Fall brush and forest fires can get out of hand quickly with all the extra dry fuel lying around.

WEDNESDAY

Sunshine, dry, cooler. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

THURSDAY

Sunny but cooler . Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

VETERANS DAY – FRIDAY

Heavy rain all day. Highs in the low 60s.

SATURDAY

AM Mtn sprinkles, clearing PM. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

SUNDAY

COLD but dry. Highs in the mid 30s.

MONDAY

Sunshine and dry. Highs in the low 40s.

TUESDAY

Morning flurries to afternoon showers. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Iso. snow/sleet/rain showers. Some sun. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY

Lingering mtn. flurries. Clearing skies. Highs in the 30s.

FRIDAY

Sunshine returns, still cold. Highs in the 30s.