Dry Day for Thanksgiving!

On Thanksgiving a few remnant morning showers are on the table but by the afternoon the skies should begin to dry out. Clouds will be a different story though, they look to be more stubborn and likely to hang around for the day. Points to the east of the mountains should have the best chance at sunny conditions! Highs will be above average into the 50s, which still might be a bit chill for anyone trying a socially distant outdoor gathering.

Ending out the week on Friday, a weak cold front is set to pass through the area which will lead to a cloudy day across the entire area. A spotty shower remains a possibility but chances remain quite low. Temperatures will end up being similar to the day before as well into the mid 50s.

Saturday looks like we should be able to tap into some more sun for the daytime, regardless of that we still end up a bit onto the cooler side on the back end of the cold front from Friday. Most will be into the upper 40s and the low 50s, just about average for this time of year.

Sunday looks dry but it is likely clouds build as the day goes on ahead of what is looking to be a fairly strong storm to kick off the work week. Temperatures will make a quick jump as stronger southerly winds will kick up ahead of the storm too, highs should be into the mid 50s.

Monday the FIRST half of the storm pushes through the area. Rain will join the already gusty winds starting in the very early hours of Monday morning. Rain should continue all day long as the center of the low pressure passes just off to our north. Temperatures during the daytime will stay into the upper 40s and 50s for the entire area meaning it should stay as all rain from the morning to the evening commute. As the storm pulls north and east slightly we’ll start to see the cold air filter into the region. We will likely see a changeover to snow at some point Monday Night.

NOTE: We are still to far out to talk snowfall amounts/specific impacts, there is still A LOT of uncertainty surrounding this storm and how it will evolve. But we are getting more confident in our forecast and will continue to let you know more once we do!

Tuesday, as our low pressure sits off to the north across the Great Lakes and wraps around itself we’ll continue to see cold air pile into the region keeping most of us into the 30s and the mountains into the 20s. This also means temperatures will be supportive of snow continuing across most of the viewing area for Tuesday. There will likely be some mixing across the lower elevations but the mountains will remain as all snow for the duration of the day.

Wednesday, depending on if the storm moves off to the north and east or it sits around a bit longer (still some debate on what happens next) we could see a few lingering upslope snow showers across the spine of the mountains. Temperatures will still be into the 20s and 30s Wednesday as well.

In the extended forecast, we begin to dry out but stay cool with highs into the 30s and 40s. There are some signals down the line on the 10th day of the forecast to see another system poke it’s head into the area. But much like our early week storm, we can’t say to much to the specifics right now!

Only you can prevent forest fires. – Smokey Bear

Fall fire season has started in West Virginia and it runs until December 31st. During this period outdoor burning is only allowed after 5 PM and before 7 AM. Remember fires must be attended to until they are completely extinguished. You can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials and all fires must have a safety strip of at least 10 feet around them. Let’s stay safe this fall.

