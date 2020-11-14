Dry day today, Rain moves back in tomorrow

Today looks nice, plenty of sunshine from sun up to sun down. Temperatures still remain into the upper 50s and low 60s, more seasonable for this time of year. But still above average.

Sunday still has decent chances for rain, forecasts have been fluctuating between, a little more rain, and a little less rain. One thing that we’re more confident in for Sunday is the timing of the rain, if any will be more towards the afternoon/evening time frame. So at least the morning should remain dry! Highs get a little boost too, most should end up in the 60s.

Monday a few early morning showers could be in the cards but eventually the day does begin to clear out a bit more. Clouds will likely stick around as our exiting cold front will be lingering nearby for most of the day. Highs will take a noticeable dive at this point into the lower 50s and upper 40s for most. Overnight Monday, we could even see the possibility of mountain snow again if we can hold onto enough moisture, the ingredients are there for it at least!

Tuesday, we stay cool with many hovering into the mid 40s, which is arguably better than the morning where most will be in the 20s and 30s. On the plus side most remain dry, meaning while it may be cold, at least it’s not raining (or snowing). Being dry, it also means we get another sunny day!

Wednesday, we have another chilly morning with most into the 20s and 30s again. At least by the afternoon we have a shot at the 50s which is at least a but closer to average for this time of year. High pressure is still in control so we still see the sun out too.

The extended forecast shows the slight warming trend we see Tuesday into Wednesday continuing as next week rounds out to a close. By next Saturday we might be able to squeeze into the 60s again, it will all be dependent on how our controlling high pressure shifts. Is it more southerly or more northerly?

Fall fire season has started in West Virginia and it runs until December 31st. During this period outdoor burning is only allowed after 5 PM and before 7 AM. Remember fires must be attended to until they are completely extinguished. You can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials and all fires must have a safety strip of at least 10 feet around them. Let’s stay safe this fall.

TODAY:

Drying out. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

SATURDAY:

Trending drier. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

A few showers. Highs around 60.

MONDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the highs in the 40s and 50s.

TUESDAY:

Dry. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Dry. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Still dry. Highs in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY:

Looking good. Highs near 60 again.

SATUDAY:

Still dry! Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

SUNDAY:

Dry again! Highs in the low 60s.