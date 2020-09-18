Dry For a While

At the bus stop, it will be cloudy. We will see a lingering light shower here or there, but a lot of us are just dry and gloomy. Temperatures will be in the mid 50s to start the day and will gradually warm up by the afternoon as we try to clear out.

Friday, we see a few remaining rain showers into the early morning hours but then skies should slowly clear out as high pressure begins to take control as the day goes on. This is a strong northern high that will bring the reinforcing shot of cold air into play for this weekend. Highs on Friday drop back into the upper to mid 60s for most. Overnight lows should make their way to the 40s for everyone too.

Saturday we see a crisp and clear day that feels more like mid-fall versus the last few days of summer. Highs will be in the mid 60s again for most, with lows returning to the 40s for most.

Sunday is a repeat of Saturday with highs into the mid 60s. High pressure will maintain a tight grip over us, and a strong connection to the deep pocket of cold Canadian air it is tapped into.

Monday, we see our high pressure area begin to let up a little bit as temperatures continue to creep into the upper 60s. Dry skies stick around for the day Monday with only a few passing clouds. We still see lows falling into the 40s overnight at this point. This looks to be the coldest night this week. If you have sensitive plants this is the night to bring them inside! Especially across the higher elevations.

Tuesday we spend our last day with highs in the 60s as our northern high really begins to shift south and lose that strong cold air connection. As it slinks further south it will tap into some warmer air from the southern states and allow it to start to drift up towards us. One last time we dip towards the 40s for lows across the area.

By Wednesday we make big leap into the mid 70s for highs with sunny skies expected as high pressure really taps into that southern air. Past here, dry skies remain in the forecast for now, there are some hints that by next weekend we see the chance for rain return to the forecast. Right now we’re keeping it dry, but the forecast looks to change over the next few days!

FRIDAY:

A shower in the early morning, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY:

Quiet. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

SUNDAY:

Dry. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

MONDAY:

Dry for now. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TUESDAY:

Still Quiet. Highs in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Dry! Highs in the 70s.

THURSDAY:

Keeping dry still. Highs in the 70s.

FRIDAY:

Still dry! Highs in the 70s

SATURDAY:

No change! Still dry with highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY:

More of the same! Highs in the 70s.