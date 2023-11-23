Happy Thanksgiving everyone! Tonight features partly cloudy skies and temperatures dropping to around freezing. For those waking up extra early to head to Black Friday sales, it’ll be a chilly one! Otherwise, the weather will be quiet with a light breeze coming out of the west.

Black Friday will be a chilly one for shoppers but we’ve certainly had worse! Temperatures will be just above freezing to begin the day, so if you’re knocking some shopping out and catching those deals, be aware that it will be cold! A weak cold front will slide through the area during the day, enabling a north breeze to kick in. That’s a cooler air flow and will keep temperatures pinned down into the upper 40s. With our front crossing, the clouds will be tough to bust, with mostly cloudy skies expected – we will stay dry though!

Saturday is another chilly day for the small business shoppers! We’ll begin the day around 30 degrees and warm up into the upper 40s by the afternoon. High pressure to our north will shift to our northeast by the evening, enabling a southeast flow to kick in.

Sunday features our next chance for rain returning as we head into the afternoon. Clouds will be on the increase Sunday morning with showers possible by the afternoon as a warm front lifts north through the two Virginias. That should allow high temperatures to reach the low 50s despite the afternoon clouds and rain. Showers look to provide a wet ride for the evening, so folks driving back Sunday evening from Thanksgiving plans will want to consider that as part of their drive. The best chance for rain will be late in the afternoon into the overnight hours.

Monday looks damp, dreary and cold, similar to the type of weather we experienced this past Wednesday, with high temperatures struggling to reach 40 degrees, mostly cloudy conditions, and periods of light showers and drizzle. Some of that precipitation falling could fall in the form of light freezing rain or even snow at the highest peaks during the morning with temperatures near freezing in those locations. A light accumulation of snow is possible in our mountain counties, but impacts do not look to be significant. We’ll see a clearing trend begin to take place Monday night into Tuesday.

Tuesday brings the sunshine back into the region, but with a strong Canadian high pressure system to our north, high temperatures will be stuck into the 30s! We’ll see partly sunny skies with highs only in the mid 30s after a morning start in the low 20s.

Wednesday sees mostly sunny skies with high pressure still in control. We’ll see high temperatures rebound into the low 40s after a brutally cold start – some of us will be in the teens to begin the day!

Thursday continues the below normal trend of high temperatures, as we see the mercury only climb into the low to mid 40s. Partly sunny skies will be expected with high pressure still the dominant weather feature in the area.

Looking ahead, temperatures look to rebound to near normal temperature-wise as we wrap up the month of November and head into the last month of 2023. Our setups are trending to become a bit more active than as of recent, as the tug-of-war of warm versus cold air masses begins to ramp up as we begin to embark on this year’s wintry season. Don’t forget that the StormTracker 59 app has an interactive radar for your location that you can zoom into at any time for those outdoor plans – completely free on the Apple and Google Play stores.

TONIGHT

Partly cloudy. Lows around freezing.

BLACK FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

SATURDAY

Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

SUNDAY

Showers return for the afternoon. Highs in the low 50s.

MONDAY

Damp and dreary. Chilly! Highs around 40.

TUESDAY

Partly sunny – cold! Highs in the mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 40s.

THURSDAY

Partly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

FRIDAY

Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY

Showers possible. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY

Few lingering sprinkles. Highs in the 40s.