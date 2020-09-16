Dry for Now, Keeping an Eye on Sally

It will be a chilly start at the bus stop. Temperatures will be near 50 degrees. It’s a quiet start though and we will finally see some of that sunshine return, although there could still be a bit of lingering haze first thing in the morning.

Wednesday we keep the trend going with abundant sunshine in the forecast, and just enough clouds to provide some shade every once in a while. In addition to the clouds we will see the smokey haze still around for part of the day, it could still limit our highs today if it stays thick enough. Highs will be in the 70s for most. A few upper 60s remain possible with the thick haze.

Thursday we could see some rain from the remnants of Sally as they make their way up the east coast along a stalled frontal boundary. The best chances look to be east of I-77 to see the rain, most of which will likely be on the lighter side with accumulations limited to about a half inch or less based on the current track of the remnants. A small shift west and an inch or more of rain is possible in some spots east of I-77. Highs on Thursday remain in the low 70s with a few spots into the upper 60s.

Friday, we see a few remaining rain showers into the early morning hours but then skies should clear out as high pressure begins to take control as the day goes on. This is a strong northern high that will bring the reinforcing shot of cold air into play for this weekend. Highs on Friday drop back into the upper to mid 60s for most. Overnight lows should make their way to the 40s for everyone too.

Saturday we see a crisp and clear day that feels more like mid-fall versus the last few days of summer. Highs will be in the mid 60s again for most, with lows returning to the 40s and possible even a few upper 30s in the highest elevations.

Sunday is a repeat of Saturday with highs falling just a bit warmer into the mid to upper 60s. This is as our high pressure shifts a bit further east, and loses some of the connection to the strong pocket of cold air in Western Canada. None the less it still feels like a mid fall day with temperatures falling 5-10 degrees below average for this time of year.

High pressure maintains control into next week with dry skies in the forecast. As the high continues to drift east we’ll return to the 70s with near average temperatures expected for most by the end of the week.

As the leaves start to change, be sure to take plenty of pictures and send them to us. You can do so on any social media platform and through email by sending them to weather@wvnstv.com

WEDNESDAY:

Dry again for now. Highs in the 70s.

THURSDAY:

A shower possible. Highs in the low 70s.

FRIDAY:

A shower, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s low 70s.

SATURDAY:

Quiet. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

SUNDAY:

Dry. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

MONDAY:

Dry for now. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TUESDAY:

Still Quiet. Highs in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Dry! Highs in the 70s.

THURSDAY:

Keeping dry still. Highs in the 70s.