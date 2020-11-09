Dry for now, rain expected mid-week

At the bus stop this morning, most are clear and mild but cooler conditions persist in the valleys where some fog has developed. Greenbrier county seems to be where most of it is focused this morning, but fog is likely to have developed in other river valleys as well!

Monday, we keep conditions dry sunny and warm with many trying to break the 70° mark once again. High pressure is still in control at this point but our next cold front is starting to line up off to the west, which could be set to cool us off just a touch.

Tuesday is shifting back into a sunnier day in the forecast with highs remaining at or near the upper 60s and low 70s. Sun is still expected but clouds are likely to build in ahead of the approaching front for Wednesday. Rain chances return for late Tuesday night.

Wednesday brings rain into the forecast, likely to fall throughout most of the daylight hours as our passing cold front taps into some tropical moisture from Eta which will be spinning off the coast of Florida at this point. Gusty winds will accompany the front as it gets sandwiched between two high pressures, gusts of 25-35 mph are expected. Highs will make a last ditch effort to make it to the 70s and they should make it there before some cooler air returns behind the front.

A slight risk of flooding exists for most of the area for Wednesday. Between the front sliding through, the tropical moisture being introduced and the introduction of warmer air, all the ingredients are there for a heavy rain event. Rain totals will likely top out at 1.5 to 2+ inches for most, but pockets of higher totals will remain a possibility.

Thursday, a few lingering showers could remain by the morning hours but overall will look a lot drier as our front pulls off to the south and east. Some breezy conditions will likely remain for part of the day, ~10-20mph out of the West. We’ll be noticeably cooler at this point too with many falling into the upper 50s for highs. Though a few could jump into the low 60s. This is still above average!

Friday is looking dry right now from start to finish. Temperatures will be mostly the same as what we saw on Thursday but the winds have died down a bit as high pressure takes some control over the region.

Saturday is looking pretty dry up until the last few hours of the day when rain from our next system begins to work its way in. Clouds will thicken up by the afternoon hours, along with the approaching system we should see high temperatures bump up a few degrees from the previous days.

Sunday is looking like rain from start to finish, there is still some disagreement on the timing and overall organization of the system but in most scenarios we still see rain throughout a good chunk of the day. Highs improve to the mid 60s as the storm is moving south to north, which means we tap into some warmer air.

The extended forecast is looking dry for now with high pressure back in control across the southeastern US. Temperatures take a dive as of right now but as always with days 8-10 that can change quickly. For now it just looks like we might have a chance to return to more November-like weather.

Fall fire season has started in West Virginia and it runs until December 31st. During this period outdoor burning is only allowed after 5 PM and before 7 AM. Remember fires must be attended to until they are completely extinguished. You can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials and all fires must have a safety strip of at least 10 feet around them. Let’s stay safe this fall.

MONDAY:

Staying Dry. Highs in the 60s and 70s.

TUESDAY:

Last dry day rain in the evening. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

VETERANS DAY:

Rain looking likely. Highs in the low 70s.

THURSDAY:

Chances for rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY:

Rain in the evening. Highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY:

Chance of showers. Highs in the 60s.

MONDAY:

Dry for now. Highs in the highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Dry. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Dry. Highs in the 50s.