Dry for Now, Rain Moves in Tonight

Today, we turn the rain machine back on. We’ve kept things dry so far this morning, and will keep it that way into the afternoon. Clouds will continue to increase through the afternoon due to a warm front swinging through, the trade off of this is our high’s get to the mid 60’s before the rain moves in. Once the rain makes it into the picture tonight, around 9-10 pm, it will be heavy at times. Totals will only be in the .5 in to an inch range, but we’ve seen so much rain recently the ground is saturated still, and runoff will be a concern.

In light of these concerns we do have a chance for some flood potential heading into Friday night and Saturday morning so be sure to keep up with the latest with Storm Tracker 59.

We hold on to the chance for some lingering rain showers into Saturday morning as the weekend begins, temperature wise we’ll be taking a hit from Friday nights cold front. Low’s will be similar to what we saw this week, in the low to mid 30’s. High’s will struggle into the low 50’s for most, and yes we do hold onto the clouds for most of the day.

Sunday, looks to return to more seasonable temperatures, lows will be in the mid to upper 30’s, and we get past the 60 degree mark which is always a nice thing to see. Some light showers remain in the forecast, though it’s important to remember the weekend won’t be a washout. There will be plenty of time to get out of the house and get outside.

Starting up the week on Monday, the chance for showers lingers on the 10 day Forecast, lows are in the mid 30’s, with highs rising into the mid 50’s. Not the warmest day but definitely not the coldest we’ve seen.

Tuesday, continues the chance for showers, though if anything they will be few and far in between. Wednesday, looks to be the highlight of the week, with temperatures in the mid 60’s, and a good dose of sunshine. We return to more unsettled conditions for the rest of late next week, with the potential to start seeing some of the warmest temperatures we’ve seen in weeks. Stay tuned.

Winter hasn’t quit yet, but by the end of April we will begin to trend a little bit warmer. We are entering severe weather season, so be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.



FRIDAY:

A few rain showers. Highs in the 60s.

SATURDAY:

Am shower then drying. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

A chance for a shower or two. Temperatures near 60.

MONDAY:

Showers return. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Shower potential sticks around. Highs in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking Drier. Highs in the mid 60s

THURSDAY:

Some rain. Warm highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY:

Chance of Showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY:

Drier and warm. Highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY:

Looking dry, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.