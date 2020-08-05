Dry For the Most Part

Wednesday, we continue to see some chances for showers as our cold front is still making it’s exit after being stalled by Isaías. Shower chances are pretty low though and some of us stay dry. The best chance for rain will exist in the far eastern mountains. Temperatures will be close to average if not a couple of degrees below in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Thursday we watch another cold front begin to make it’s approach into the area. This will bring another unsettled day of showers and storms to southern West Virginia. Highs get a little better ahead of the cold front with some of us likely seeing a return to the low 80s for highs, some of us get stuck towards just the upper 70s.

Friday we start to dry out, a few showers and storms remain in the forecast but not everyone will end up seeing rain. More of us swing into the 80s as high pressure begins to push in from the west, this will kick off a multi-day warming trend that will last into next week.

Looking at Saturday to kick off your weekend, things are looking dry, sunny and warm. With high pressure firmly in control, it will keep our showery activity at bay, it will also limit some of the humidity too. Highs in the mid to low 80s are expected.

Sunday is pretty much a repeat of Saturday. More sunshine is expected along with highs a few degrees warmer than the day before. High pressure once again keeps things dry for us, definitely a nice way to end the out the weekend.

Next week we return to more unsettled conditions but showers and storms look pretty scattered at the moment meaning next week doesn’t look like a washout for now. We hold on to highs in the mid 80s, so those of you loving this warmer weather it’s sticking around.

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

WEDNESDAY:

Lower rain chances, but some showers possible. Highs in the upper 70s low 80s.

THURSDAY:

More unsettled. Highs in the upper 70s low 80s.

FRIDAY:

A bit drier, with just a handful of storms. Highs in the low 80s.

SATURDAY:

Drying out! Highs in the low to mid 80s.

SUNDAY:

An isolated shower, otherwise dry. Highs in the 80s.

MONDAY:

Rain returns. Highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY:

Some rain. Highs in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Still some rain. Highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY:

Small chances for rain remain. Highs in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 80s.