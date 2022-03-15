Tuesday will be a nice day overall. We will see more sunshine throughout the first part of the day. A few clouds will try to build in by the evening. Temperatures during the day will reach the upper 50s and low 60s by the afternoon. We are expecting to keep things quiet all the way into the evening hours, but some showers are back in the forecast by Wednesday.

Wednesday will remain dry for most of the day but a southern system tries to work its way north in the evening and overnight. Scattered rain showers are possible the farther south you are. North of I-64 should squeeze out one last dry, but cloudy day before an unsettled pattern develops. Highs remain mild in the 60s.

Thursday, rain at times with the odd chance of hearing an isolated rumble of thunder as a low pressure moves north just to our east. If you’re not seeing rain at any point during the day, clouds will be the dominant feature across the region keeping us cooler than we could have been. Highs should still climb to the upper 50s and low 60s.

Friday, as we get ahead of a cold front temperatures will take a brief surge back to the upper 60s and near 70 for some as winds pick up out of the south. Most of the day will be dry and even sunny at times across the region. Clouds thicken up in the mid-afternoon and then rain, mainly in the form of scattered showers, pushes in through the evening and overnight into Saturday.

Saturday begins with showers but general clearing occurs for the afternoon. High pressure from the south tries to regain control of our weather. Patchy sunshine for the late afternoon into evening hours with temps still seasonable in the 50s.

Sunday, a few showers, mainly along the mountains, remain possible but most should stay dry thanks to a high pressure sitting nearby. Outside of the showers we are on the sunnier side of “sun and clouds” but don’t expect clear skies just yet. Highs in the 40s are expected.

Monday, we shift gears from the 40s back to the 60s as winds pick up out of the south. Sunny skies for the for the first time in a few days will also help boost us up temperature wise.

Through the extended forecast, rain looks likely Wednesday into Thursday of next week. On the plus side, there doesn’t look to be a dramatic drop in temperatures with it, highs remain into the 60s.

Severe weather season is approaching, so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.

March means the start of WV Spring Fire Season. Remember you can only burn after 5 PM and before 7 AM each day. All fires must have a safety strip and you can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials. The fire must be attended at all times until it’s completely extinguished.

TUESDAY:

Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s and 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Isolated showers, mainly south. Highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY:

Rain at times. Highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY:

Dry start, Rain PM. Highs in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY:

Spotty showers. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Sunshine returns, mountain showers. Highs in the 50s

MONDAY:

Clear, warmer. Highs in the upper 40s & low 50s.

TUESDAY:

Showers late. Highs in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain. Highs in the low 60s.

THURSDAY:

Rain. Highs in the low 60s.