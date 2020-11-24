Dry overnight, Rain tomorrow afternoon

Tonight we wont be as cold as last night, we will drop into the low to middle 30s with mostly cloudy skies. Might still want to give yourself a few extra minutes in the morning to let your car warm up!

Wednesday we watch our next system approach the area, this will move in during the second half of the day. Likely bringing rain and wind to the evening commute. Highs will climb into the upper 50s and the low 60s for a few ahead of the passing front. Clouds and some remnant southerly winds will also lead to a mild overnight.

On Thanksgiving a few remnant morning showers are on the table but by the afternoon the skies should begin to dry out. Clouds will be a different story though, they look to be more stubborn and likely to hang around for the day. Despite the passing front highs still remain into the mid and upper 50s.

Ending out the week on Friday, more sunshine should be expected as we settle into a dry and less cloudy day. Highs in the mid 50s should be expected all around.

Saturday is looking a bit cooler right now, but at least it will be sunny. High pressure is still in control at this point and will make for a pleasant first full day of the weekend.

Sunday is the problem child of the weekend, it’s warmer. But only because of our next approaching system.

This one looks likely to pack a punch as it moves through. The only issue right now is timing out both the storm and the COLD air that it’s bringing with it. As of now timing is mostly split between Sunday night and Monday morning approximately. With the cold air really settling in for Monday afternoon, this once again will leave many with upslope snows on the back end of the system based off current thinking. More to come on this as it gets closer…

In the extended forecast the truly cold air (highs in the 30s) is only here to stay through mid-week, once we get into the second half of next week there are some indications we warm back up into the 40s. But that could come at the cost of yet another storm system prepping to pass through the area. We have a long ways to go, and two other systems to get through before we can really put this one on our radar though.

Only you can prevent forest fires. – Smokey Bear

Fall fire season has started in West Virginia and it runs until December 31st. During this period outdoor burning is only allowed after 5 PM and before 7 AM. Remember fires must be attended to until they are completely extinguished. You can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials and all fires must have a safety strip of at least 10 feet around them. Let’s stay safe this fall.

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the 50s and low 60s.

THANKSGIVING:

Morning showers, otherwise partly cloudy and mild. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Dry and mild. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Dry and sunny. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Rain chances increasing. Highs in the mid 50s.

MONDAY:

Morning rain possible. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Dry for now. Highs in the 30s.

THURSDAY:

Partly Cloudy. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy and dry. Highs in the mid 40s.