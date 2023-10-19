Thursday starts with sunny skies, helping elevate our temperatures from the chilly 40s up into the mild 60s. As our next system approaches, we should see increased cloud cover during the afternoon and the chance for a late nighttime sprinkle. However, the bulk of showers should hold off until after midnight and into Friday.

Friday our cold front passes through, complicating morning travelers with a soggy commute. The front should pass through by the evening hours as showers become more scattered, though expect winds to pick up. Added cloud cover will cause temperatures to struggle, starting in the 40s and only getting into the 50s.

Saturday will be a chilly day as temperatures once again struggle to get into the 50s. A cloudy day with scattered, light showers thanks to nearby system so pack something to keep you dry for Bridge Day. The gusty winds certainly won’t help, making the day feel colder than it is. A few light showers will be possible again overnight, with potentially a snowflake or two in our highest peaks.

Sunday continues the chance for a light shower, but the best chances will be across our eastern counties and primarily in the morning. As a high pressure system approaches, we’ll see the chance for some sunshine out to our west, though expect a chilly day again with temperatures topping off in the 50s.

Monday is a cold start in the 30s with some patchy fog around. After the fog burns off during the late morning, we’ll continue to see cloud cover diminish as high pressure moves in. Lots of sunshine for the afternoon forecast as temperatures climb into the 50s.

Tuesday starts off with some morning fog with the best chances in our river valleys. You’ll also need a jacket for the morning as we start in the 30s again. However, given our sunny skies for Tuesday, you won’t need the jacket all day as temperatures rise into the 60s.

Wednesday completes the hat trick with our third straight day of sunshine. Outside of a few clouds to our west, we remain dry with high pressure around. We wake up to the chilly 40s before climbing into the mild 60s by dinnertime.

In your extended forecast, the end of the week is trending to be in the middle to upper 60s. We have a chance for a stray shower or two on Friday, but Thursday and Saturday are gearing up to be dry and nice outside of a few clouds. Looking like a great stretch to enjoy the fall colors as many are getting near peak.

