Tonight, we start off with a dry forecast under partly cloudy skies. As we continue to get closer to Sunday morning, more clouds will move in from the northwest as a cold front begins to push through West Virginia. For southern West Virginia and Virginia, the first round of isolated showers will move through after midnight with more organized lines of showers/storms moving in during the pre-dawn hours. It will make for a “muggy” feel tonight with overnight lows dropping into the 60s.

Sunday ends the weekend off with some unsettled weather. A low-pressure system moving through the Great Lakes will push down a cold front, first moving through southern West Virginia and Virginia during the pre-dawn hours. This will lead to the arrival of scattered showers and thunderstorms for our Sunday. Given how slow moving the system will be, a few local heavy showers will be possible at times. Currently, the Storm Prediction Center has marked a marginal risk for severe weather for both southern West Virginia and Virginia. The biggest threat will be a low risk for damaging winds along with producing some lightning. While it won’t rain all day, your Sunday will be helped by packing the rain gear for the late morning and afternoon travels. These showers/storms will slowly begin to fade as we head into the overnight on Sunday. Cloud cover and showers will make for a cooler Sunday with highs only in the 70s.

Monday begins with a few showers possible, especially near the southern state line. By the late morning, all shower activity will seize to be, as we enjoy a calmer second half. Partly cloudy skies will develop for our afternoon, including some dry time, as high-pressure begins to move in. Despite some afternoon sunshine, northwesterly winds will help keep our afternoon highs down and only get them into the 70s once again.

Tuesday officially starts a nice two-day stretch for our area. With high-pressure continuing to move in from the north, this will lead to a lot of sunshine and dry time. For Tuesday, mostly sunny skies will be the key talking point for our forecast as we enjoy a nice break from the showers. All the sunshine will help our afternoon highs rise into the 80s!

Wednesday enters our second straight day of very nice weather! Our high-pressure will remain for one more day before sliding off to the east coast. Before it does, it will give us another day of sunshine and dry weather. Plenty of time to go out and enjoy the summertime weather! A lot of sunshine will again help our afternoon highs get into the 80s.

Thursday sees the showers return with the arrival of a new frontal system to our north. The showers will begin to roll through the morning and remain mostly confined to the mountains. As the temperatures build, a few isolated showers will then begin to form across the lowlands during the afternoon. Any lingering shower/storms will begin to fade, however, as we lose daytime heating. It won’t rain all day, with partly cloudy skies likely at times, and this will help our afternoon highs get into the 80s.

Friday returns us back to a more summerlike pattern that we’re used to seeing. With temperatures climbing back into the 80s, we’ll have enough to where a few afternoon showers and storms begin to form. Not everyone will see showers/storms so expect them to be very hit-or-miss for your Friday. Once again, any shower and storm activity will diminish by Friday evening as we head into the weekend.

Saturday, and for most of the weekend, will continue on with the summerlike pattern from Friday. Afternoon highs for both will continue to rise into the 80s under a mixture of sun and clouds. We are continuing to watch a stalled front near our area, which will likely bring in chances for showers and storms for both Saturday and Sunday. While dry time can be expected, it would still be a great idea to have an umbrella around in case you need it for any weekend travel.

In your extended forecast, we are entering prime summertime weather across the two Virginia’s. With temperatures remaining in the 80s into next week, we’ll likely see enough energy in the afternoons to fire off more showers and storms. Definitely a good reminder to make sure you have something in your car, whether it be a raincoat, boots, or even an umbrella to keep you dry when one of these storms shows up. Also, if you have plans to remain outside for a long period of time during the summer, remember to not stay outside for too long without sunscreen. It only takes several minutes for the first effects of sunburn to settle in so remember to have some sunscreen on standby!

