A WIND ADVISORY GOES INTO EFFECT FOR GREENBRIER, SUMMERS, MONROE, MERCER, TAZEWELL, BLAND & GILES COUNTIES FRIDAY AT 2PM UNTIL MIDNIGHT, SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1ST. Strong winds associated with the remnants of TS IAN are expected to bring wind gusts in excess of 30mph with 40-45mph gusts possible. With many trees still with leaves on them, downed trees, power outages, and property damage is possible.

A FLOOD WATCH HAS GOES INTO EFFECT FOR SUMMERS, MERCER, MONROE, TAZEWELL, GILES, AND BLAND COUNTIES FRIDAY AT 2PM UNTIL 2PM SATURDAY AFTERNOON. A general 1-3 inches of rain is expected Friday night through Saturday. While widespread flooding risks remains low, localized high water under downpours and low lying areas may experience flash flooding with run-off. #DontDrownTurnAround

Friday will still be below average for many of us as we start the day with mostly clear conditions. Highs today only reach the low 60s. Ian is expected to continue its push north bringing clouds this afternoon and showers tonight. Winds will also increase throughout the day from 5-10mph by noon, 15-20mph by the dinner hour then gusting as high as 30-40mph tonight. Power outages can be expected which you can track here.

Flooding concerns remain low overall as we are not expecting widespread issues. With any downpour, however, localized issues can develop, especially for areas the tend to see rain water back-up. Street ponding, poor drainage areas, clogged storm drains and the likes will be the issue with 1-3 inches of rain Friday through Saturday night. Run-off issues leading to flash flooding towards the south is likely with the heaviest of rain Friday overnight.

Saturday starts off with heavy rain and windy conditions. Winds peaking around the 20-30mph mark in the morning ease in the afternoon to 15-20mph. Rain will continue throughout the entire day with the heaviest rain in the morning. For the afternoon we transition into more general showers and steady rain. Flooding risk remains low outside of previously mentioned problem areas. Highs struggle their way into the upper 50s.

Flooding concerns for Saturday are limited to localized flash flooding with isolated imbedded downpours as Ian works it way around the region. Watch for hydroplaning and smaller creeks and streams. Large rivers will be in fine shape as we’ve stayed dry most of September.

Sunday the center of what is left of Ian will be just towards our south in Tennessee. This rotation will keep showers in our area but with less frequency than the day before. A few breaks in rain here and there but expect to need the umbrella at times all day long. Outside of showers the day will be chilly and gloomy with cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 50s is about all we can hope for.

Monday Ian finally starts to make its way east thanks to high pressure coming to the rescue. Showers in the morning will give way to isolated showers in the afternoon. The mountains will see the most of out of this eastern push Monday evening as points towards the west begin to clear up. Temps will still be cool in the 50s, dropping fast after skies begin to clear Monday night.

Tuesday we continue to clear up our skies as our rain threat ends. A mix of sun and cloud Tuesday afternoon will bring back in sunshine to allow temps back up into the 60s by the afternoon. However, by sunset, temps fall sharply back into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Wednesday brings back the sunshine for all of us with fair weather clouds rolling by in the afternoon. Temps start to push higher into the 60s with some making the push for the low 70s. All in all, sunshine and near normal temps will feel great after such a soggy weekend.

Thursday continues the dry trend with lots of sunshine and temps for more getting into the low 70s. A weak system grazes us towards the north giving us a few puffy clouds in the afternoon but no rain to speak of as we enjoy a fall like day.

In your extended forecast the return of the 70s may just be in our future as we get back to more average temps. Watching for a few weak systems late next week to bring the chance of some showers but overall, we look to trend drier into the month of October.

REMEMBER: Saturday, October 1st is the start of the Fall Fire Season for West Virginia. Fire Bans go into effect with no outdoor burning from 7am to 5pm daily until December 31st. After 5pm, follow these guidelines and laws to limit the risk of fall wildfires.

FRIDAY

Sunny start, PM Clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1ST

Showers increase throughout the day. Highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY

Heavy rain & T-storms. Highs in the upper 60s / Low 70s.

MONDAY

Off and on showers. Highs in the low 60s.

TUESDAY

AM Mnt Showers. Clearing PM. Highs in the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY

Sunny. Highs in the low 60s.

THURSDAY

Still sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny start. Iso PM showers. Highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY

Mix Sun & clouds. Highs in the upper 60s & low 70s.