Tonight is another comfortable evening under clear skies. Towards the south a weak system will bring some clouds overnight tonight but showers will hold off until Friday morning. We stay mild thanks to the near 80 degree day and cloud cover as lows slowly work their way back to the low 50s for overnight lows. Eastern mountains dip into the upper 40s.

Friday a weak system brings a few rounds of showers for the morning before becoming more isolated mid morning to early afternoon. A few dry hours with sunshine is possible, just keep the umbrellas close by as another pocket of showers and afternoon thunderstorms are expected Friday evening. Highs still warm in the low to mid 70s. More sunshine in the afternoon, will add a few degrees to our afternoon highs.

Saturday will be a mostly dry day save for a brief interruption from a passing shower. With rising humidity and our weak low still positioned to our southwest the atmosphere is primed so be on the look out for a pop up thunderstorm in the heat of the day. At least we’re still mild with highs in the low 70s.

Sunday starts with the same set up from Saturday with an isolated shower chance early on. As the day continues, our rain chances increase so those with outdoor plans, the earlier the better. By the afternoon, skies become mostly cloudy as showers and even a rumble of thunder is possible through the evening hours. Our cold front will begin to slide through shortly after dinner time through the overnight hours. Windy conditions can be expected along with a few rumbles and heavy downpours. Flooding and severe weather risks look minimum at this time but it is one we’re watching closely in the weather lab. Highs for the day will reach the mid to upper 70s before falling quickly Sunday night back into the mid 30s.



Monday don’t be surprised to wake up to a few snow flakes early pre-dawn in the eastern mountains as a northwest flow develops. While those towards the south and the lowlands will see a passing light shower, we’ll all begin to clear up by the afternoon. Highs are much cooler thanks to yesterdays cold front as we struggle our way to the mid and upper 50s by the afternoon

Tuesday is looking to improve both in skies and temps as high pressure builds in. Mostly sunny start will help morning temps in the 40s reach the low 60s by the afternoon. It’ll feel better in the sun than in the shade.

Wednesday we enjoy another nice day with morning lows in the 40s warming up nicely in the afternoon to the upper 60s. A few in the lowlands and those farther west should be able to crack the 70 degree mark by early evening.

In your extended forecast, the April rollercoaster continues with another few nice days stretch before another system looks to bring back the rain and cooler air. While gardeners start their annual prep work, direct sow planting is not yet the best idea. However, we’re getting closer to ending the frost and freeze threat for many in the lowlands.

As spring fever takes hold, remember spring fire season is fully underway in both Virginias. Follow local and state laws regarding burning and common sense can go a long way in keeping you and your neighborhood safe. Not to mention keeping your bank account healthy as fines for burning during restricted times can cost upwards of $1,000.





THURSDAY NIGHT

Mild & comfortable evening. Clouds building in. Lows in the upper 40s / low 50s.

FRIDAY

A few showers but still warm. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

SATURDAY

Iso. showers, some dry time. Highs in the low 70s.

SUNDAY

Iso showers build to Heavy rain, windy PM. Highs in the low 70s. Dropping Fast overnight.

MONDAY

AM Showers/Mtn mixing possible. PM Clearing for all. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY

Sunshine returns. Highs in the low 60s

WEDNESDAY

Sunny and mild again. Highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY

Sunny and nice. Highs in the 70s.

FRIDAY

Dry start, Iso. showers PM. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

SATURDAY

Scattered showers off and on. Highs in the low 70s.