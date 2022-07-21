Tonight will provide mostly clear skies for the northern half of our region, with a few more clouds farther south as a result of a cold front being close by. We’ll be dry throughout the region but the sky won’t be as starry farther south. Low temperatures will drop down into the upper 50s and low 60s for the region.

Friday brings a return of the sunshine and temperatures will respond with highs in the upper 80s. It only gets hotter from here! Remember to stay hydrated if you are planning on spending anytime outside.

Saturday looks hot, with plenty of sunshine and highs near 90 as we get back into the “real” July weather. Just remember the sunblock as UV indexes are sure to run high leading to short sunburn times. Those with health issues will want to take plenty of breaks as heat and humidity will be an issue. The humidity will then begin to pick up as we roll on into Sunday.

Sunday looks to remain clear for most of the day. Sunshine mixed with clouds at times won’t do much for the heat relief as we remain in the upper 80s and low 90s. An isolated afternoon shower/storm is possible but unlikely as we settle into a summerlike airmass with the aforementioned humidity building.

Monday ushers in a cold front which will help trigger a few storms in the afternoon. Heavy rain will be possible with some of the more mature storms while others will be short lived. Temps cool down thanks to less sunshine with highs middle 80s. A better chance of storms and heavy rain during the evening and nighttime hours.

Tuesday our cold front slides south but gets stuck over Virginia giving us showers and storms to throughout the day. A few breaks between storms but mostly we’ll be dealing with a soggy day. Highs remain near average in the lower 80s. Showers continue Tuesday overnight.

Wednesday provides an even better chance for scattered thunderstorms as our stuck cold front drifts back north. This will keep shower activity alive with a few embedded thunderstorms for the afternoon. As a result of the abundant clouds, temperatures will once again be held into the lower 80s.

In your extended day forecast we are seeing a brief cooldown for the end of next week into the start of the following weekend, with temperatures perhaps dropping into the upper 70s for highs. Overall, though, it’s a warm pattern that continues through the first week of August, so we aren’t done with the heat by any stretch!

With summer weather we must watch for summer storms so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. Add it to your baby registry, wedding registry – and don’t forget an external antenna, as many of us need one to get the best reception.

TONIGHT:

Clearing skies from north to south. Lows in the lower 60s.

FRIDAY:

Plenty of sun! Highs in the upper 80s.

SATURDAY:

Mostly sunny and hot! Highs around 90.

SUNDAY:

A couple of isolated storms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90.

MONDAY:

PM scattered storms. Highs in the middle 80s.

TUESDAY:

PM scattered storms. Highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Storms likely. Highs around 80.

THURSDAY:

Few lingering afternoon storms. Highs in the middle 80s.

FRIDAY:

Clearing out! Brief AM sprinkle. Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower. Highs in the lower 80s.

SUNDAY:

Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the middle 80s.