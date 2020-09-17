Dry Stretch Starts Tomorrow

This evening will bring lingering rain across the region. Showers won’t be as widespread the later we head into the night, but clouds will stick around. This will help keep our temperatures seasonable in the mid 50s for Friday morning.

At the bus stop, it will be cloudy. We will see a lingering light shower here or there, but a lot of us are just dry and gloomy. Temperatures will be in the mid 50s to start the day and will gradually warm up by the afternoon as we try to clear out.

Friday, we see a few remaining rain showers into the early morning hours but then skies should clear out as high pressure begins to take control as the day goes on. This is a strong northern high that will bring the reinforcing shot of cold air into play for this weekend. Highs on Friday drop back into the upper to mid 60s for most. Overnight lows should make their way to the 40s for everyone too.

Saturday we see a crisp and clear day that feels more like mid-fall versus the last few days of summer. Highs will be in the mid 60s again for most, with lows returning to the 40s and possible even a few upper 30s in the highest elevations.

Sunday is a repeat of Saturday with highs falling just a bit warmer into the mid to upper 60s. This is as our high pressure shifts a bit further east, and loses some of the connection to the strong pocket of cold air in Western Canada. None the less it still feels like a mid fall day with temperatures falling 5-10 degrees below average for this time of year.

Monday, we see our high pressure area begin to let up a little bit as temperatures continue to creep into the upper 60s and possibly a few low 70s for some across the coal fields. Dry skies stick around for the day Monday with only a few passing clouds. We still see lows falling into the 40s overnight at this point.

Tuesday we spend our last day with highs in the 60s as our northern high really begins to shift south and lose that strong cold air connection. As it slinks further south it will tap into some warmer air from the southern states and allow it to start to drift up towards us. One last time we dip towards the 40s for lows across the area.

By Wednesday we make big leap into the mid 70s for highs with sunny skies expected as high pressure really taps into that southern air. We’ll keep temperatures into the 70s for the remainder of the week, rain doesn’t look to return just yet either.

