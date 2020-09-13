Dry to start next week off

Tonight rain is possible overnight tonight but for the most part we will start clearing out. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with a chance of some fog if you have to be out early to start your Monday Overnight lows will drop into the 60s.

A few showers will be left over for Monday morning, but we look to clear out by the afternoon. Monday we really start to see some of the cooler air beginning to work it’s way in that will stick with us most of the week. Highs top out around the mid 70s for most.

Tuesday we keep things dry and cool once again. We’ve lost a lot of our humidity by this point so any outdoor activities will be quite comfortable and enjoyable! Highs once again in the middle 70s with a few upper 70s mixed in.

The tropics are active again with Tropical Storm Sally which is forecast to become a category 1 hurricane storm before making landfall along the Louisiana coast early next week. If you have family or friends along the gulf coast make sure they are staying up to date on the latest forecast.

Wednesday, high pressure maintains it hold over the area so we have another dry day waiting in the wings here. Thursday is when rain chances start to return thanks to Tropical Storm Sally how much is still a question so keep checking back as we get closer. We also look to cool down big time next weekend but again that is a ways out so keep checking back as we get closer.

TONIGHT:

Rain possible mostly cloudy. Lows in the 60s.

MONDAY:

Drying out after a few morning showers. Highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY:

Quiet. Highs in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Dry again for now. Highs in the 70s.

THURSDAY:

Rain will be possible once again. Highs in the low 70s.

FRIDAY:

Rain again. Highs in the upper 60s low 70s.

SATURDAY:

Quiet. Highs in the upper 60s low 70s.

SUNDAY:

Dry. Highs in the upper 60s low 70s.

MONDAY:

Dry for now. Highs around 70.

TUESDAY:

Still Quiet. Highs in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Still dry. Highs in the 70s.