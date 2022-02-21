Monday, highs in the upper 50s and low 60s return as high pressure remains in control. A few more clouds are likely as a bit more moisture starts to get injected into the area, otherwise were sunny and dry for the day. Clouds and wind continue to increase overnight.

Tuesday, rain begins early in the morning and will continue through the majority of the day as a storm system stretches out over the eastern half of the country. Winds will also be fairly strong throughout the day with maximum gusts topping out near 35mph. With saturated ground the risk of a few downed trees and isolated power outages starts to grow. Make sure your devices are charged! Highs in the mid-60s are expected.

Rain will be heavy at times and can lead to flooding concerns throughout the day, poor drainage areas and smaller creeks and streams will have to be watched closest. Rainfall totals through Tuesday alone will be near 1.5-inches in some areas. As a result, we have a low risk of flooding through Tuesday and into early Wednesday.

Wednesday, rain is still in the forecast but it will not be as consistent as Tuesday. Rain will end throughout the morning as a new low pressure forms off to our west, this will keep us dry but still cloudy through the afternoon hours giving creeks, streams, and rivers, time to move water downstream. Our risk of flooding is quite a bit lower as a result. Rain does pick back up through the evening and overnight into Thursday as the second part of this system moves east. Highs in the upper 50s.

Thursday, we’re back to consistent, heavy at times, rainfall across the entire area. Flooding concerns jump right back to the top of our concerns as the ground will still be fairly saturated from Tuesday meaning most of the water will end up in the sewers or the rivers during the day. In addition to the rain seen on Tuesday another inch or more looks likely during the day. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Friday, the last of our system begins to exit as a cold front swings through the region. This will bring another round of healthy rainfall through the morning with a brief change to a wintry mix or even snow across the mountains during the afternoon as cold air rushes in. It is likely we’ll still be seeing rises along local rivers, creeks, and streams through Friday morning. Remember just because the rain is done doesn’t mean the flooding risk is automatically over.

Saturday, we look drier and sunnier. High pressure is in control to start out the weekend bringing relief from a busy week weather-wise. Highs in the 30s are expected.

Sunday, the risk of upslope snow grows throughout the day as an upper-level disturbance pushes out of the great lakes. Clouds will be around as moisture gets here first, then through the evening and overnight into Monday we’ll watch snow begin to fall and accumulate. A slow start to next week looks likely.

In the extended forecast we’re looking colder than average, but drier for most. A slow warming trend does look likely as March begins at least.

PRESIDENT’S DAY, MONDAY:

Sunshine early, clouds PM. Highs in the low 60s.

TUESDAY:

Rain, heavy at times. Highs in the low 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Morning/Evening rain, drier afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

Rain likely all day. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

FRIDAY:

Rain/snow mix possible. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Slow clearing. Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy, snow late. Highs near 40.

MONDAY:

Upslope snow in the morning. Highs in the mid-30s.

TUESDAY:

Clear & cool. Highs in the low 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the 40s.