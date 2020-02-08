Dry to Start. Snow Showers Tonight







DISCUSSION: We will start Saturday off on a dry note. We will see partly cloudy skies and temperatures will only warm into the upper 40s. Clouds increase heading into the late afternoon and evening. A quick hitting system looks to arrive during the evening and bring a quick shot of snow. It is out of here before many of us even wake up on Sunday.

The Day Ahead

Very light accumulations will be possible Saturday night into Sunday morning as overnight lows drop into the upper 20s, but it doesn’t look like anything major. Most pick up an inch or less. It could still be slick at times very late Saturday evening.

Snow Saturday Night

Sunday looks pretty good! We will see more sunshine and temperatures warm back up above average. Snow will begin to melt, so we may have to watch some of those areas that are still dealing with high water. Clouds will increase heading into the evening and more rain is in the forecast to kick off next week.

Weekend Outlook





Next week looks milder, but unsettled. With more rain chances in the forecast, we will have to continue to monitor flood prone areas. I would especially be concerned Thursday night into Friday. We are expecting to clear out for the weekend with highs back near average.

The rest of February is looking fairly mild and above average. Punxsutawney Phil has predicted an early spring for the second year in a row. As of right now it looks like he may be right! We also look very active as we need to keep rain chances in the forecast through much of next week. We may need to watch for flooding once more heading through next week.

10 Day Forecast



SATURDAY:

A bit of snow possible in the evening. Otherwise dry. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

SUNDAY:

Drier. Highs in the 40s

MONDAY:

Rain moving by the PM hours. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

TUESDAY:

Rain showers. Highs near 50.

WEDNESDAY:

Still unsettled, but much smaller rain chances. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

More rain. Watch for flooding during the evening. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Still unsettled and we could bring in some wintry mix. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Looking drier. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Rain returns. Highs in the 40s.





