Dry to start with rain on the way for the afternoon

DISCUSSION: This morning looks like another dry and mild one, as our temperatures are starting out in the low 50s. We won’t see too much sun this morning as a frontal boundary has brought cloudy conditions to the area. In addition to the light jacket to stay warm this morning, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to pack an umbrella for later on in the day.

Our first wave of low pressure looks to arrive by the afternoon and bring back the rain showers along with it. It’ll be best to keep the umbrellas ready to go for the remainder of the day after lunchtime. Highs will still be somewhat comfortable, as they manage to make it into the mid to upper 60s today. Scattered showers will continue on and off through the evening before we start to see some of the rain clear up across the area.

Wednesday planner.

Through the overnight hours, we will just have a few showers around alongside the cloudy conditions. This will keep our lows pretty mild for this time of year, as they drop into just the upper 50s through the night.

Halloween is looking very unsettled. Rain showers will still be pretty spotty during the morning commute, but more widespread rain will start to pop up as the day goes on. By the late afternoon and early evening, heavy rainfall looks to arrive alongside a pretty stout cold front. We could even see a storm or two. We are under a slight risk for severe weather on Thursday, with strong winds being the main concern as the cold front trucks on through. We still need some rain, but the timing of it looks to be during trick or treating. Rain gear will be necessary if you are taking the little ones out.

Slight risk in place for Thursday.

We will have to watch low laying areas and poor drainage areas for flooding. We could also see some street flooding during heavier bands of rain. Rain totals look to be between 1 and 2 inches with some isolated spots up to 3 inches. While rivers are low, non-river flooding is still a possibility. Rain will continue through the overnight hours and into the early morning on Friday.

We dry out by the end of the week and a much drier, but cooler pattern takes hold as we close the week out and head into the weekend. Sunshine looks to last through the start of next week. Temperatures will stay consistent in the low and mid 50s. Overnight lows will be near the freezing mark by Saturday morning and we will continue to see frosty mornings all the way until the middle of the following work week.

Latest Drought Monitor.

Wetter conditions through this month have helped our drought conditions greatly. The new drought monitor was released this morning and none of our southern West Virginia counties are under a severe drought. However, we are still under a moderate drought (D1) across the majority of the area. More rainfall through this weekend and over the next month should help to eradicate this drought completely.

Temperature Outlook for Winter 2019-2020

Precip outlook for Winter 2019-2020

The 2019-2020 Winter Outlook has been released. Southern WV is expected to have a winter with above average temperatures and above average precipitation. This doesn’t mean we won’t see snow or any bitterly cold snaps. While temperatures are expected to be generally above average, we could still have days where temperatures are well below average. This outlook can’t predict big snow storms, or even how much snow we see. With above average precipitation in the forecast it could mean we see more rain AND snow. It just depends on the individual systems and their timing. Only time will tell!

10 Day Forecast.

TODAY:

Cloudy to start. Rain returns in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

TONIGHT:

Cloudy with a few showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY:

More rain. Wet trick-or-treating. Highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY:

Drying out with just a morning shower or two. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Sunny but cool. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Quiet. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

MONDAY:

Still dry. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Another dry day. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

More sunshine. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

Still dry. Highs in the 50s.