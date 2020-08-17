Dry today but rain makes a return tomorrow

Today we stays dry for the most part. Some patchy fog will be an issue in the morning hours, but that should fade quickly as the sun rises. The rest of the day will see plenty of sun, clouds will clear through the morning hours. Temperatures will only reach near average in the upper 70s.

Tuesday we start to slide back into our pattern from last week of persistent unsettled weather. High pressure to in the Western US is keeping an upper level feature trapped over us, which will trigger some showers and storms into the afternoon and evening hours. Rain chances are on the lower side but they still exist. Highs are expected near average again into the upper 70s and a few low 80s.

Wednesday will be much like Tuesday. Dry in the morning, then by the afternoon more showers and storms come into the forecast. The rain will cool us off just a bit, afternoon highs will only make it into the low to mid 70s.

Thursday, more rain is in the forecast by the afternoon. Highs remain similar to Wednesday into the upper 70s and lower 80s. This pattern looks to stick around through Friday and the weekend, but there are some signs for now that it gets disrupted into next week and some drier weather might make a return.

TODAY:

Mostly dry. Highs in the upper 70s low 80s.

TUESDAY:

Rain chances return. Highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain chances in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

THURSDAY:

Smaller but not zero chances for rain. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

FRIDAY:

Afternoon rain chances. Highs in the upper 70s low 80s.

SATURDAY:

Afternoon rain. Highs around 80.

SUNDAY:

Rain chances remain. Highs in the 80s.

MONDAY:

Can’t shake the rain chances. Highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY:

Still some small rain chances. Highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain in the forecast for now. Highs in the low 80s.