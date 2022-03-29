Fire Weather Watches for Wyoming and McDowell counties are in effect from 12pm to 8pm Wednesday

Tuesday, a few isolated showers are possible late in the day as a warm front pushes north. Most of the day should remain on the drier side, but we will notice clouds building throughout the day. At least we’ll see some sunshine through the morning. Highs in the 40s are expected.

Wednesday looks quiet precipitation wise as we’re in between the warm and the cold front of our big weather maker for the week. Clouds are expected to remain across the area, but we at least have the shot at some breaks of sun at times! Winds out of the south will grow gusty during the day with gusts up to 25mph possible. Highs in the 70s are expected.

Thursday, the second half of our system from Tuesday arrives as a cold front barrels through the region. Steady rain, along with a few rumbles of thunder is looking likely especially through the morning hours. Winds as the cold front passes will likely top out over 30mph, so expect another very windy day across the region. Highs in the low to mid 70s are expected.

Friday we’re clear again but cooler with highs back into upper 40s and low 50s. This will be a refreshing day with no rain and clouds after an unsettled week.

Saturday, we continue the drier and clearer pattern. While we’re chilly to start into the low 30s, most should climb right back into the mid-50s by the afternoon.

Sunday, clouds build in and the threat of some rain makes a return to the forecast. This will not be a widespread threat for rain, but this far out it’s good to remember chances for rain can still go up! Highs in the 50s are expected.

Monday, we’re cloudy but dry across the region. Highs stick to the low to mid-50s for most.

In the extended forecast, temperatures hold fairly steady into the 50s though there are some hints at another spike in temperatures towards the end of the 10-Day forecast. Some more rain tries to move in as well, we’ll keep it on our radar for the time being!

Severe weather season is approaching, so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.

March means the start of WV Spring Fire Season. Remember you can only burn after 5 PM and before 7 AM each day. All fires must have a safety strip and you can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials. The fire must be attended at all times until it’s completely extinguished.

