Dry Today, Rain Returns Tomorrow

A Freeze Warning is in effect from 3 AM until 9 AM Thursday for the mountains in Pocahontas county. Temperatures will fall to around 31 degrees in the high terrain. A light frost is possible in the low lands as well.

Thursday looks dry which will be a welcome change of pace after the last few days. We’ll be back below average as highs only reach the upper 50s and low 60s. Clouds will increase by the late afternoon and into the early evening, but rain looks to hold off until we reach Friday morning.

Friday will bring cloudy skies and some more light showers especially through the first part of the day. We will also keep temperatures chilly as highs only make it to the low and mid-50s. There could be some frost early Friday morning and then again late Friday night into Saturday morning.

Saturday will bring temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. There might be a stray shower in the morning, but past that the day should be almost completely dry. Sunshine will help us warm up after a chilly start with most seeing morning lows in the 30s.

Sunday (Mothers Day) we’re watching closely as a lot of our weather will hinge on where a warm front sets up. If it slides far enough north we have a shot at the 70s! If it slides south of us, we’ll likely be into the 50s and 60s for most. Regardless of where it goes, we do expect rain to fall through the day. So maybe brunch outside won’t be the best plan!

Monday, we’re still struggling temperature-wise into the 60s. From the looks of it below-average temperatures are going to be a common feature through next week. Rain is possible in the morning on Monday as a cold front pulls out of the region, we will spend the afternoon drying out.

Tuesday is looking dry and cool after yesterdays front, lows are back down in the upper 30s and we only see highs back into the low 60s. The sun will be out at times and should help to make it feel a little warmer than it actually is.

Wednesday we make a shot for the mid-60s for most. We’ll spend things mostly dry for a majority of the daytime but rain will make a return through the evening and the overnight hours.

In the extended forecast, below-average temperatures are sticking around through the end of next week. Rain chances will also make a return, adding on to what’s already been a wet month.

