Dry Today, Showers Return This Weekend

Friday will stay mainly dry also with temperatures trying to get to the 80-degree mark. Again, we can’t rule out an isolated shower, but overall it will be a nice day. More of us will see a nice dry afternoon with only a shower here or there. It will be a great way to end the week.

Friday night stays dry, keeping the trend from the daylight hours going. Most of the night is expected to remain clear, with only a few passing clouds. With a slight southerly breeze we end up with a warm night with lows only sinking into the upper 60’s.

Saturday we see the return of rain chances as we dive head first back into an unsettled pattern of weather. A few showers and even some thunderstorms are possible across the region through the afternoon hours as another system slides to our north. There will be plenty of time during the day that remains dry, and some won’t even see any rain! Highs look to make it to the upper 70’s and low 80’s for most.

Sunday essentially mimics Saturday. More chances for showers and storms across the two Virginias. We spend most of the morning dry, and then by the afternoon our rain chances increase. It will be another slightly above average day with temperatures returning to the upper 70’s and low 80’s.

We will be unsettled through the first half of next week. Afternoon showers and storms look possible Monday through Wednesday. It looks like the second half of the week and into the 4th of July weekend will be a bit drier, for now a we’ll keep a few shower chances in the forecast. But looking to next weekend it’s looking good for 4th of July celebrations!

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

