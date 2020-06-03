Dry Today, Some Showers and Storms Possible Tonight

Today we continue our drier stretch with temperatures continuing to warm up, highs in the upper 70s and low 80s are expected. At this point we are pumping in air from the south, which in part rises our temperatures and now our humidity too. High pressure makes it’s exit to our east opening the door for moisture to come pouring back into the area. Expect clouds to build with some showers possible by the overnight hours as we increase the heat and humidity. For the most part though, the day will be dry.

There is a small severe threat through our northern counties as we head into the Wednesday evening. Gusty winds will be the primary concern. Since we aren’t expecting much in terms of rain or storms in general, the severe threat it pretty small for our area.

Thursday we get back to near 80, with our first chances to see rain and some thunderstorms return. These will mainly be during the afternoon hours. We will see some sunshine in between any showers and storms we see. It won’t be a complete washout, but you will want to keep an eye to the sky if you will be outdoors. We also have a severe threat across the entire area. A marginal risk (Level 1 of 5) is in place. Our primary threat is gusty winds associated with any storm that does form.

By Friday we continue to keep rain and thunderstorms in the forecast. For Friday severe storms are not expected but some gustier winds with a passing storm are to be expected still! Overall Friday see’s sunshine in between storms with temperatures topping out near 80 degrees again.

Looking towards the weekend, Saturday brings a few more showers and storms before we dry out later in the day. Sunday we keep things dry with temperatures continuing to crank to near 80 degrees.

Starting out next week, another round of high pressure kicks in and we look to really turn up the heat across the area with temperatures reaching towards the mid 80s and possibly even higher!

Outside of our viewing area but of some interest is Tropical Storm Cristobal which has formed in the Bay of Campeche off of Central America. Current forecasts have it heading towards the Gulf Coast by the end of this weekend. Those with friends and family long the Gulf should stay aware of the situation. We’ll keep this updated in the coming days.

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

WEDNESDAY:

A small shower chance in overnight hours, otherwise dry. Highs in the 80s.

THURSDAY:

More storms. Some could be strong. Highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the low 80s.

SATURDAY:

A few showers. Highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY:

Drying out! Highs in the upper 70s. MONDAY:

Highs in the mid 80s. Looking dry!

TUESDAY:

Even warmer and still fairly quiet. Highs in the upper 80s with a few spots near 90.

WEDNESDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the 80s.

THURSDAY:

Showers return. Highs in the 80s.

FRIDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 70s.