Dry tomorrow but rain returns next week

We have a small severe threat at we head through the rest of the day. It has been downgraded to just general thunderstorms for the rest of the day.

By tonight we start drying out with mostly cloudy skies. Watch out for some patchy fog if you have to be out early on Sunday morning. Temperatures will drop into the upper 50s for overnight lows.

We dry out by Sunday and are in much better shape to end the weekend. Enjoy the day as rain comes back into the forecast Sunday night into Monday morning. Temperatures will be cooler Sunday and to start next week with highs in the mid and upper 70s.

Monday to start the week off looks soggy, periods of showers and storms throughout the day is possible so have the rain gear handy as you start the new week and keep it handy throughout the rest of the week. There are strong indications that post-Laura we dive back into another period of unsettled weather. Think of Laura as opening the door for the next round of storms waiting in line to cross the country. There are also signs that we see a cool down at the end of next week keep checking back to see how long that last.

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

TONIGHT:

Rain ends. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 50s.

SUNDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

MONDAY:

Rain returns. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TUESDAY:

Rain chances stick around. Highs around 80.

WEDNESDAY:

A few showers. Highs around 80.

THURSDAY:

Rain chances still here. Highs in the 80s.

FRIDAY:

Still a chance of rain. Highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY:

Fairly quiet. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY:

For the most part quite for now. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY:

Rain chances in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY:

Rain chances stick around. Highs in the upper 70s low 80s.