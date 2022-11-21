Tonight features starry skies as we’ll be mostly clear with temperatures plummeting back down into the middle 20s.

Tuesday, we continue to enjoy the influence of high pressure. A chilly start once again but we warm up nicely through the morning. Afternoon highs inch higher into the upper 40s and low 50s. A light southwest wind should make for a good hunting day for all of those after ‘bucky’ this week.

Wednesday yet again begins chilly but warms up nicely. A mix of sun and clouds along with south winds helps us push into the middle 50s for the afternoon. Folks hitting the road for Thanksgiving will have an easy commute weather-wise with dry conditions for much of the East Coast. Local airports look in great shape too.

Thanksgiving will be a perfect day for cooking, spending time with family, and even an afternoon football game in the yard. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50s. While we’re looking to stay dry for the dayside of our turkey day a few clouds will filter in with showers returning by Black Friday morning.

Black Friday will feature a few showers for early morning shoppers. Rain gear or umbrellas might be helpful for those waiting in line for those great deals. Temperatures won’t move much throughout the day as we work our way into the middle 40s by the afternoon.

Don’t burn this week if you don’t have to – it’s going to be very dry!

Saturday features a few showers in an otherwise gloomy day, with highs in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees.

Sunday keeps the chances for shower activity around, with our second half of the weekend appearing similar to the first half of the weekend, with highs around 50. Travel conditions look OK dayside locally with folks coming back via I-81 to I-64 running into a few rain drops.

Monday brings back high pressure and sunshine as we see temperatures dip slightly back into the middle 40s. A bit breezy at times early but calming as the day goes on. Travel looks in good shape for those taking an extra day for their holiday.

Tuesday looks a tad warmer, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 50s.

In your extended day forecast we look to remain average at or near the 50 degree mark. No real indication of a strong cold snap like we saw earlier this month. We’re also seeing a poor setup for snow chances so it looks like November will end with very little snow totals.

