Tonight features a light southeasterly breeze and that will usher in warmer air for later in the work week. In the meantime, temperatures will dip back into the mid 30s overnight. With a southeast flow, our ridgelines will be a little warmer than the valleys, as warmer air is less dense than colder air and will move over the existing cold air in place. This means the deep valley spots could see patchy instances of frost with less of a chance for this on the ridgelines. A system down to our south will give us middle to high clouds, making for a mostly cloudy night in the two Virginias.

Wednesday sees conditions warming up, with high pressure shifting to our east. Though the kiddos will want to bundle up at the bus stop in the morning with temperatures in the 30s, this system will give us a southwesterly flow and enable temperatures to jump up into the low 60s under partly sunny skies for the afternoon, so we’ll be a few degrees above normal for this time of year. Humidity will once again be low, so this is once again not a good time for burning – hold off on that until this weekend if possible.

Thursday continues this trend of warmer air with our southerly flow as high pressure continues to push east. This will give us more of a southerly to southeasterly flow and allow temperatures to spike a couple of more degrees for highs. Temperatures during the morning in the 30s will jump nicely into the middle 60s for the afternoon, giving us a classic ‘icicles to bicycles’ type day.

Friday sees our next system in the form of a stout cold front approaching during the morning hours from the west. A few isolated showers in the morning will be followed by increasing chances for steadier rain in the afternoon and into the evening – great news for crews battling brushfires in our region. Rainfall totals look to be similar to last week’s rain with this system, with a quarter to a half inch expected.

Saturday begins the day with a few lingering showers and drizzle in the morning behind our cold front. Clearing skies will take shape throughout the day but it’s a much colder afternoon despite the sunshine, with highs only in the 40s.

Sunday sees high pressure move nearly directly overhead. With plenty of sinking air in place, sunshine can be expected but it’s a chilly day overall with temperatures to begin the day in the 20s and afternoon highs only in the 40s.

Monday features increasing clouds with our next system approaching – a frontal system heading in from the west. Clouds will be on the increase by the afternoon with high temperatures returning to around 50 degrees.

Tuesday looks wet, with our system scooting through. Rain showers look likely at times, making a wet commute possible both in the morning and in the evening. We’ll watch to see if a brief transition to wintry weather could occur behind the front as the system scoots by Tuesday night but at this point, impacts look minimal. High temperatures Tuesday will once again be near 50.

Looking ahead, temperatures are trending to be slightly below average as we head toward Thanksgiving. In addition, the pattern is trending a bit more unsettled – this will be great news for fire relief is that materializes but could create a damper outlook for folks toward the turkey holiday – we’ll continue to watch closely! Don’t forget that the StormTracker 59 weather app allows you to zoom in your town with our interactive radar; that’s completely free and easy to use! In addition, we’re looking to build our community photo gallery of weather photos! Please upload your weather photos over on our website at wvnstv.com and head to the ‘Weather Together’ tab to easily upload your photos so you can see them during our shows!

TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny. Warming up! Highs in the low 60s.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny. Nice day! Highs in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY

Showers likely, especially toward dinnertime. Highs around 60.

SATURDAY

Morning showers, afternoon clearing. Highs in the upper 40s.

SUNDAY

Partly sunny. Cool. Highs in the mid 40s.

MONDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 50s.

TUESDAY

Showers possible, especially late. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

WEDNESDAY

Few lingering showers/snowflakes. Highs in the 40s.

THANKSGIVING

Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

BLACK FRIDAY

Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s.