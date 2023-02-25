Tonight sees our afternoon showers go away as drier conditions take ahold for the overnight. Mostly cloudy skies will stop our temperatures from dropping too much as we get into the middle 30s. Lowlands will be warm enough to not see icing issues, but a few spots in the higher elevations cannot be ruled out. Either way, look out for slick roads if you have plans to travel tonight!

Sunday is gearing up to be a dry end to the weekend. Many will start in the chilly 30s for the morning and gradually warm up into the 50s. Despite some clouds sticking around, Sunday appears to a be a dry end to the weekend! Enjoy it however as we have our next system coming through the overnight on Sunday.

Monday looks to be an unsettled day and a wet start to our new work week. A warm front will come through the overnight on Sunday into Monday morning. This brings showers for the morning commute along with slick road conditions. This warm front will also drive up our temperatures, as we rise from the 40s in the morning into the 60s. We see a bit of a break for the afternoon before a strong cold front brings more showers through the afternoon and evening. Along with more rain, we will see breezy conditions as the cold front passes. Definitely a day to make sure you pack the rain jacket!

Tuesday starts out cooler as temperatures are in the 40s after colder air arrives. Winds out of the northwest will keep the chances around for a few mountain showers in the morning. However, we see improving conditions under partly sunny skies for the afternoon! The sunshine will warm us up slightly, getting us into the 50s.

Wednesday is a cold one to start as we see temperatures start out in the 30s for the morning. However, as high pressure moves in from the east, we will have a southern flow and allow us to warm up for the afternoon. Expect temperatures to rise into the 60s by dinnertime! Enjoy the break as we have clouds coming through the overnight with our next arriving system.

Thursday morning has the clouds to start yet it will be a warm one as we’re near the 50 mark! Scattered showers will return as a low-pressure system arrives into the area. Afternoon temperatures will rise into the 50s thanks to a few breaks in the afternoon.

Friday continues Thursdays unsettled weather as we have showers in the morning and afternoon. After starting out in the 40s, we see temperatures climb back into the 50s. While a gloomy end to the week, the weekend is shaping up to be a nice change of pace!

Saturday will start off cold as colder air sinks in. Expect many to be in the 20s for the morning. However, we enjoy a mix of sunshine and clouds for our afternoon! A very nice start to the weekend as we see mild temperatures in the 40s.

In your extended forecast, the beginning of March is trending to have its fair mix of sunshine and rain. It also appears our temperatures are running mild with us staying at our average for this time of the year. As we slowly approach Spring, we will continue to see how the showers and temperatures look to impact our March!

TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy but dry! Lows in the middle 30s.

SUNDAY

Mix of sun and clouds, dry end to weekend. Highs in the middle 50s.

MONDAY

Active weather day, scattered showers. Breezy. Highs in the middle 60s.

TUESDAY

Morning mountain showers, afternoon sunshine. Highs in the middle 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny skies. Highs in the middle 60s.

THURSDAY

Scattered showers, mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY

Showers continue. Highs in the middle 50s.

SATURDAY

Cold morning, sunny and dry afternoon. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY

Sunshine remains, partly cloudy skies. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY

On again, off again showers. Highs in the low 50s.

TUESDAY

Lingering showers, mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs near the 60 mark!